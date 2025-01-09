The News Forum – Broadcast Debut of online interview with Mosab Hassan Yousef (Son of Hamas) and Ysabella Hazan Saturday, January 11, and Sunday, January 12, at 8:00 PM ET

ST. CATHARINES, Ontario, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The News Forum is broadcasting an online interview featuring Mosab Hassan Yousef, (Son of Hamas) and Jewish activist Ysabella Hazan.

A planned discussion between Mosab Hassan Yousef, a former Hamas member turned peace advocate, and Ysabella Hazan, a Jewish activist, was abruptly moved online by McGill University. The university cited security concerns, a decision that has drawn criticism from some who see it as an attempt to silence dissenting voices.

Yousef, known as the "Son of Hamas," renounced his family's extremist ideology and has since become a vocal advocate for peace. He has been outspoken about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and his expertise has been featured on CNN, MSNBC and The New York Times. Hazan, whose family has suffered from the impact of antisemitism, brings a unique perspective to the conversation.

The planned in-person event aimed to foster dialogue on complex issues, but the university's decision to move it online has raised concerns by critics about free speech on campus, especially given that other controversial speakers have not faced similar restrictions.

"In a world fractured by division, respectful dialogue is not a luxury, but a necessity. It is through the courageous act of listening, truly listening, to those with whom we may not understand or disagree that we can begin to build bridges of understanding in our society, and create a future where empathy and compassion can prevail." Said Tore Stautland, CEO The News Forum.

Both Yousef and Hazan expressed skepticism about the university's security concerns, suggesting that the move may have been an attempt to appease critics. The incident has reignited debate about the role of universities in fostering open and inclusive discussions, even on sensitive and controversial topics.

Promo: https://youtu.be/X3ZHYiQuEmE

About The News Forum

The News Forum is a national Canadian news broadcaster available through most television distributors – see local listings.

https://www.thenewsforum.ca/wheretowatch

TNF is a proud subscriber to the Canadian Press/AP along with other significant sources of breaking news from across Canada and around the world.

Media Contact

Danielle Klammer

CMO, The News Forum

604.626.6993

d.klammer@thenewsforum.ca

Additional Information:

Website: www.thenewsforum.ca

Forum Daily News Website: https://www.forumdailynews.ca/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheNewsForum_

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/YourNewsForum/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thenewsforum/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheNewsForum

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thenewsforum_

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.