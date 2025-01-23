Momcozy to launch Ultra-Slim Air1 Breast Pump in Q1 2025: Innovative technology for easier pumping

New Air 1 Ultra-slim Breast Pump from Momcozy

Momcozy announces the Air 1 Ultra-slim Breast Pump: discreet, portable, and user-friendly, designed to empower modern moms with comfort and convenience.

CHINA, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As modern mothers juggle work, parenting, and personal growth, their need for efficiency, portability, and comfort has never been greater. After two years of dedicated research and development, Momcozy will launch the ultra-slim Air1 breast pump in the first quarter of 2025—an innovative solution designed to support mothers in their many roles.Today’s moms are not only caregivers but also professionals, travelers, and dreamers. “Every mother faces unique challenges while breastfeeding, and we are on a mission to make this journey easier,” shared a Momcozy R&D representative. “Air1 is more than just a technological breakthrough—it is a tribute to motherhood.” With Air1, Momcozy hopes to help every mother experience the beauty of breastfeeding with greater ease, allowing her to focus on what truly matters—family, career, and the moments in between.Reimagining discreet pumpingWith the Momcozy Air 1 Ultra-slim Breast Pump, Momcozy introduces a solution for moms managing the demands of work, family, and self-care. At just 2.4 inches thick, the Air 1 is the thinnest portable breast pump on the market (based on Momcozy's internal data of the top five best-selling electric breast pumps on Amazon in the US, UK, Germany, and France from Q1 to Q3 2024) and nearly 22% thinner than its predecessor, the Mobile Flow™. The Air 1 will feature a transparent top for easy nipple alignment. Therefore, how to align your breast pump becomes a question of the past. This discreet pump for active moms fits seamlessly into a bra and provides ultimate privacy without compromising suction — ideal for working moms who value discretion and efficiency. Another feature that will make it easier for active moms is the wirelessly chargeable breast pump housing. This equates to around 15 sessions or five days of usage!For modern mothersThe Air 1 sets new standards in pumping technology with features designed for effortless use and maximum comfort:- Quiet pumping, maximum privacy: With a noise level of less than 45 dB, the Air 1 is a great pump for working moms who value discretion.- Seamless tech integration: The Air 1 easily syncs with the Momcozy app for hands-free control, real-time milk volume monitoring, and notifications for a full collector.- Time-Saving, Easy Assembly: The Air 1 is designed with fewer parts, making it simple to clean and put together. It’s easy to use and saves you time while keeping everything hygienic.- Skin-Friendly Comfort: The newly upgraded soft flange provides a comfortable, pleasant experience that cares for every mom's skin and fits all breast shapes.The Air1 breast pump is already available in the USA and will arrive in the UK this spring. Momcozy offers European customers an early look at the new pump.Air 1's Journey: Years of Thoughtful Design for MomsAir 1 is a product designed with deep consideration for the evolving needs of modern mothers. Since its initial concept in early 2023, the Momcozy team has traveled to more than a dozen countries, engaging with over 100 maternal health experts to refine its design and functionality.“The greatest challenge was balancing an ultra-thin design with strong stuction,” shared a Momcozy R&D representative. Much like the shift from desktops to ultra-thin laptops, developing Air 1 required groundbreaking advancements in structure, materials, and core technology.Through dozens of structural refinements and hundreds of rigorous tests, the team successfully optimized every detail—from suction modes and button placement to noise control and wearability. The result is a breast pump that seamlessly blends innovation with aesthetics, delivering both performance and discretion for modern moms.Momcozy future VisionMomcozy remains committed to developing smart solutions that make breastfeeding more comfortable and convenient for mothers worldwide. By leveraging technology, we aim to empower women and simplify every step of their motherhood journey._______About Momcozy:Founded in 2018, Momcozy provides a one-stop solution for moms and babies worldwide, supporting women from pregnancy to early motherhood. Comfort, for mothers and babies, is always their top priority. Momcozy is available on multiple platforms, both online and in stores, and offers a comprehensive range of products. For more Information, click here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.