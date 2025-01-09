Hands-On At The 2025 Washington, D.C. Auto Show With Top EV Brands

Washington, D.C. Auto Show, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Washington, D.C. Auto Show invites attendees to get behind the wheel and experience the latest automotive innovations with exclusive Ride & Drive opportunities during the 2025 Show at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. Located conveniently outside on the lower level beneath the L Street Bridge, this year’s program features electric and cutting-edge models from leading brands.

Throughout the 10-day consumer show (January 31 - February 9), attendees can experience Tesla’s Outdoor Ride & Drive, offering an exclusive chance to explore the cutting-edge technology and exceptional performance that have cemented Tesla’s status as an EV leader. The excitement continues with the show's multi-brand Outdoor EV Ride & Drive, featuring renowned names like Volvo and Kia. Highlighting the power, innovation, and eco-friendly designs at the heart of the EV movement, Volvo will feature 3 EX90 Twin Motor Performance vehicles on the test drive circuit, showcasing their commitment to electric excellence.

To close out the show’s final week (February 5–9), Volkswagen will host its Exclusive Outdoor Ride & Drive, a special 5-day event inviting consumers to test drive their lineup of innovative vehicles. Get behind the wheel of the VW Atlas, Jetta GLI, all-electric ID.4, and the new, all-electric ID. Buzz a spin. Don’t miss this opportunity to test out your dream V-Dub!

These opportunities allow qualified attendees to test the performance and technology of these vehicles in real-world settings while exploring their advanced features and sustainability efforts.

In addition to the outdoor Ride & Drive experiences, these vehicles and many more can be seen up close on the show floor, where attendees will have the chance to inspect the designs, features, and capabilities that set them apart. This dual experience ensures that consumers not only test drive the vehicles, but also learn about the broader automotive advancements showcased at the event.

“We are thrilled to offer attendees the chance to directly engage with some of the most innovative vehicles in the industry,” said John O’Donnel, President and CEO of the Washington, D.C. Auto Show. “These Ride & Drive events, combined with the extensive displays on our show floor, highlight the future of mobility and provide an unparalleled opportunity to connect with the latest advancements in automotive technology.”

To participate in the Ride & Drive’s, attendees must present a valid driver’s license. For those who prefer to observe, expert representatives will be on hand to discuss the vehicles and answer questions both on the test tracks and inside the show.

The Washington, D.C. Auto Show remains a leader in showcasing the latest innovations in transportation, making it a must-visit event for enthusiasts and prospective buyers alike. Whether you’re looking to explore electric vehicles or discover the newest automotive technologies, this year’s show offers an interactive and comprehensive experience.

