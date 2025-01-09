Doing Business with the Billion Dollar Roundtable: Unlocking Opportunities for Veteran Entrepreneurs

Keith King, Founder & CEO, National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) Lieutenant Colonel (Ret) Kathryn Poynton, Director, NVBDC MVO Task Force Our mission is to create wrap-around services and a navigation network hub for veterans, military serving, and their families to provide community resources for Education, Housing for Heroes, Vet-preneur, Workforce Transition, Family and Wellness services Dr. Mindi Anderson, Executive Director, Idaho Veterans Chamber of Commerce

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Join us for an impactful webinar hosted by the Idaho Veterans Chamber of Commerce, a proud NVBDC Military & Veteran Organization (MVO) Task Force member. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to empowering veteran entrepreneurs and expanding their access to opportunities in the corporate supply chain.Keith King, Founder and CEO of the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC), will lead this session, providing actionable insights and strategies for veteran business owners to capitalize on the economic impact of corporate supplier diversity programs. The Billion Dollar Roundtable (BDR) recognizes corporations that spend over $1 billion annually with diverse suppliers. According to the 2023 Economic Impact Report, BDR members created a $122.7 billion economic impact on diverse suppliers, with $4.3 billion directed to NVBDC-certified Service-Disabled and Veteran-Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs). This achievement underscores the growing importance of veteran entrepreneurs in corporate supply chains and the crucial role of NVBDC-certified businesses.The Idaho Veterans Chamber of Commerce, as a dedicated NVBDC MVO Task Force partner, plays a vital role in connecting veteran-owned businesses to these groundbreaking opportunities. By collaborating with NVBDC, they help expand awareness, foster supplier diversity, and support veteran entrepreneurs.What You’ll Learn at This WebinarThe Economic Impact of NVBDC CertificationLearn how NVBDC-certified businesses contributed to the $4.3 billion spent by BDR members in 2023. Keith King will detail veteran-owned businesses’ significant role in driving innovation and economic growth.Success Stories of Veteran EntrepreneursHear real-life examples of businesses that have leveraged NVBDC certification to establish meaningful partnerships with major corporations and secure lucrative contracts.Practical Steps to CertificationDiscover the step-by-step process for becoming NVBDC certified and learn how to position your business for success in corporate supplier diversity programs.The Mission Behind NVBDCGain insight into Keith King’s journey and the foundation of NVBDC, which has revolutionized access to corporate supply chains for veteran entrepreneurs.The Idaho Veterans Chamber of Commerce, as an NVBDC MVO Task Force partner, collaborates with NVBDC and its members to enhance the reach and impact of veteran-owned businesses. Through their partnership, they help build awareness and provide resources to empower veteran entrepreneurs, ensuring they are prepared to succeed in today’s competitive marketplace.Many BDR members, including Johnson & Johnson, General Motors, Meta Supplier Diversity, and others, have prioritized working with NVBDC-certified SD/VOBs. By doing so, they foster a diverse supplier base while benefiting from the creativity, agility, and innovation that veteran-owned businesses bring.This webinar is not just about information—it’s about transformation. With $4.3 billion spent on NVBDC-certified businesses in 2023, the opportunities for veteran entrepreneurs have never been greater. By attending, you’ll gain actionable insights, hear inspiring success stories, and learn how to position your business to thrive in this billion-dollar market.Don’t miss this opportunity to learn from Keith King, a leader in veteran business development; as one of the earliest Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned federal contractors recognized by the VA and the GSA, he helped establish Veteran businesses as viable contractors shortly after PL 106-50 was passed in 1999.Founded in 2013, NVBDC has set the standard for certifying SD/VOBs in the commercial marketplace. NVBDC’s rigorous certification process aligns with industry best practices, ensuring credibility among the 39 BDR member companies, including corporate giants like Walmart, Apple, Google, and Amazon.Whether you’re a seasoned entrepreneur or just starting out, Keith will provide the tools and strategies to help your business succeed. This session will equip you with the knowledge and confidence to navigate the corporate supply chain and unlock new opportunities.Date: January 22, 2025Host: Idaho Veterans Chamber of Commerce (an NVBDC MVO Task Force Partner)Time: 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM MSTEvent Title: Doing Business with the Billion-Dollar RoundtableRegister now by following this link

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.