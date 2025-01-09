Axalta Introduces Evergreen Sprint as 2025 Global Automotive Color of the Year

Newest shade pays homage to the legendary British racing green

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global coatings company, today announced its 2025 Global Automotive Color of the Year – Evergreen Sprint. This marks the 11th year Axalta has introduced its automotive color of the year and the second time it has featured a green shade.





Evergreen Sprint is a rich, deep forest green that pays homage to the legendary British racing green, a shade that has graced the finest racing machines and symbolizes speed and performance. While capturing the thrill of motorsport, Axalta’s latest automotive color of the year also brings a touch of sophistication to sedans and SUVs – making Evergreen Sprint an ideal look for all vehicle types.

“This striking hue revs up our global automotive color of the year,” said Dan Benton, Global Color Marketing Director at Axalta. “Evergreen Sprint stands out on the road and evokes the spirit of performance, competition and adventure. The dynamic color is sure to attract the attention of passionate drivers.”

Axalta’s global team of color experts have collaborated annually since 2015 to reveal up-and-coming shades for the automotive market. This year’s shade of green was noted by Axalta as an emerging trend. According to Axalta’s Global Automotive 2023 Color Popularity Report, green is found on approximately two percent of vehicles worldwide.

For more information about Axalta’s 2025 Global Automotive Color of the Year and the company’s color capabilities, visit axalta.com/color.

About Axalta

Axalta is a global leader in the coatings industry, providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful, and sustainable coatings solutions. From light vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, building facades and other industrial applications, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity, and enhance durability. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the global team at Axalta continues to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in over 140 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information, visit axalta.com and follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram and @axalta on X.

Media Inquiries

Lisa Gentile

(d) 248-896-7783

Lisa.Gentile@axalta.com

Jessica McDuell

(d) 302-897-4486

Jessica.McDuell@axalta.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7d362248-af8d-42ec-801f-de6b10ec1794

