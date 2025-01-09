The Pittsburgh Steelers Name Fortinet a “Proud Partner,” Leverage the Fortinet Security Fabric Platform

Industry-leading Fortinet solutions protect and optimize traffic throughout all segments of the Steelers’s network

Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, today announced the Pittsburgh Steelers have deepened their use of the Fortinet Security Fabric platform to provide efficient and secure connectivity across all network segments, including corporate and football operations, merchandising and digital commerce, ticket operations, and public and private internet access. They also signed an agreement recognizing Fortinet as a “Proud Partner” for the 2024–2025 season.

The Steelers are one of the oldest and most decorated American football teams and have been a Fortinet customer for more than 15 years. They have implemented Fortinet solutions within Acrisure Stadium, the official home of the Pittsburgh Steelers, their training and corporate facilities at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, their training camp at Saint Vincent College, and remote corporate and merchandising locations.



The Fortinet Security Fabric Scores a Touchdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers

The Fortinet Security Fabric has empowered the Pittsburgh Steelers to converge networking and security across their entire environment to reduce risk, increase visibility, and ensure optimal performance.

Protecting corporate and football operations : FortiGate Next-Generation Firewalls (NGFWs) with AI-powered security protect all traffic traversing the network and provide deep visibility across the entire environment. And FortiAnalyzer compiles logs and data needed to inform critical business decisions.

: FortiGate Next-Generation Firewalls (NGFWs) with AI-powered security protect all traffic traversing the network and provide deep visibility across the entire environment. And FortiAnalyzer compiles logs and data needed to inform critical business decisions. Ensuring a positive in-stadium experience across merchandising, ticketing, and internet access : At Acrisure Stadium, FortiGate NGFWs, FortiSwitch Ethernet switches, and FortiAP access points along with FortiMonitor connect and protect public and private internet access, ensuring high availability and a positive user experience even on busy game days. Additionally, FortiExtender wireless WAN gateways secure retail pop-ups and provide backup cellular connectivity to critical systems.

: At Acrisure Stadium, FortiGate NGFWs, FortiSwitch Ethernet switches, and FortiAP access points along with FortiMonitor connect and protect public and private internet access, ensuring high availability and a positive user experience even on busy game days. Additionally, FortiExtender wireless WAN gateways secure retail pop-ups and provide backup cellular connectivity to critical systems. Secure remote access while on the road: The Steelers utilize Fortinet ZTNA (zero-trust network access) and the FortiClient unified agent to keep remote employees and scouts connected to important assets.



The Steelers and Fortinet have already begun planning future integrations beyond the 2024–2025 season to continue providing the best technology experience for coaches, players, operations, and fans.

Supporting quotes:

“Partnering with an industry-leading organization like Fortinet ensures our network remains available and we stay ahead of sophisticated threats. The Fortinet Security Fabric is critical to all our operations, whether a coach accesses a scouting directory on the road, a fan uses the in-stadium internet, or the back office closes a deal. The Pittsburgh Steelers are known for our legendary defense, and we consider the Fortinet Security Fabric a cornerstone of our technology strategy.”

-- Scott Phelps, Vice President of Technology at the Pittsburgh Steelers

“Fortinet is honored to be a ‘Proud Partner’ to the Pittsburgh Steelers and a driving force for their technology approach. By leveraging the Fortinet Security Fabric, the Steelers can converge networking and security functions across their hybrid environment to ensure traffic is protected, connections are always available, and users have a superior experience. We look forward to continuing our partnership with the Steelers and working together to further enhance their network with the Fortinet Security Fabric.”

-- John Whittle, Chief Operating Officer at Fortinet

