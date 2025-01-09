LBMC Announces Leadership Expansion with New Shareholders and Internal Promotions

Firm Adds Four, Promotes Five, Strengthening Leadership Team to Support Growth, Innovation and Excellence Across Key Industries

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LBMC, a nationally ranked Top 40 accounting and business consulting firm, is pleased to announce the addition of four new leadership hires and five internal promotions across its divisions. Among these, seven are shareholders. These appointments reflect LBMC’s strategic expansion in response to increasing demand in core industries, including high-net-worth, healthcare, manufacturing, and technology as well as growth in the Client Advisory and Accounting Services (CAAS) space.

This leadership expansion underscores LBMC’s commitment to fostering a culture of excellence by investing in its team members and providing opportunities for advancement. Several of the newly appointed leaders are returning to LBMC after pursuing external opportunities, a testament to the firm’s strong reputation and commitment to its people. These promotions and additions further align with LBMC’s vision to strengthen its position as an industry leader, bolstered by recent acquisitions and a continued focus on innovation and client service.

"At the heart of our exceptional client experience is our team. Welcoming these shareholders and managing directors—including seven well-deserved promotions and four boomerangs returning to LBMC—reflects our commitment to fostering a workplace where our people thrive, grow, and innovate. Leadership continues to evolve, and we remain dedicated to investing in our people and preparing for the future today. These leaders span markets, service lines, and industry specialties further deepening our bench as we continue to build a comprehensive firm of the future," said Jim Meade, CEO and Managing Shareholder of LBMC.

New Shareholders, Managing Director Driving LBMC’s Growth and Innovation

Mike Arthur, Shareholder, Audit, Nashville: Arthur returns to LBMC with more than 30 years of expertise in financial reporting, auditing, SEC filings, and IPO readiness, bringing a legacy of strategic financial leadership and trusted advisory services for C-level executives and boards.

Brian Davis, Managing Director, Tax and Transaction Advisory Services, Nashville: Davis returns to LBMC with more than a decade of public accounting experience. Davis focuses on providing tax due diligence, tax structuring, and other federal transaction tax-related services.

Steven Ezell, Shareholder, Tax, Nashville: Ezell returns to LBMC with more than 24 years of expertise in compliance, ASC 740, and transaction advisory services. He focuses on serving healthcare clients and private equity-backed organizations.

Eric Myers, Shareholder, Tax, Knoxville and Chattanooga: Myers joins LBMC with more than 20 years of experience in tax planning and compliance, serving manufacturing and distribution companies, private equity-owned portfolio companies, and closely held businesses across industries.

Promotions Recognizing Exceptional Talent

Scott Bowman, Shareholder, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Nashville: With over 25 years of experience in operational consulting and business intelligence, Bowman leads LBMC’s finance and accounting, risk management, IT, and administration.

Chris Crowder, Shareholder, Audit, Nashville: Crowder has nearly 25 years of experience across industries in the middle market including manufacturing, technology, and service industries, specializing in financial statement audits and reviews.

Melissa Sun, Shareholder, Tax, Nashville: Sun is a wealth advisory expert and thought leader with more than 20 years of experience in tax mitigation, compliance, and estate planning for high-net-worth families.

Brian Willis, Shareholder, Cybersecurity, Charlotte: Willis is an information security advisor, auditor, and practitioner with over 25 years of experience in diverse technology roles. Willis has served as a risk and compliance consultant and auditor for clients in major industry sectors.

Ginger Wyatt, Managing Director, Client Advisory and Accounting Services, Knoxville: With 24 years of experience, Wyatt provides accounting and tax planning solutions for small businesses and physician practices, with a focus on efficiency and compliance.

The leadership announcements follow LBMC’s recent expansion into the Memphis market, bringing the firm to seven locations, 900+ team members in 30 states, serving more than 11,000 clients across the nation.

About LBMC

LBMC is a USA Today Top Recommended Firm, one of the Southeast’s largest accounting and business consulting firms, and an Accounting Today Top 40 Firm in the Nation serving more than 11,000 clients with diverse needs across a spectrum of industries. Primary client groups include privately-owned and private-equity-backed middle market companies in the healthcare, manufacturing/distribution, real estate, and technology spaces. At the forefront of innovation, LBMC leverages advanced business intelligence and AI technologies to drive growth, efficiency, and strategic insights for our clients. Founded in 1984 as a traditional accounting firm, LBMC today is an industry leader in audit, tax, advisory, technology, human resources, and wealth advisory services for businesses and individuals. LBMC has more than 900 team members, with offices in Nashville, Chattanooga, Knoxville, and Memphis, Tennessee; Louisville, Kentucky; and Charlotte, North Carolina and remote offices. For more information on LBMC’s experts and comprehensive services, visit our website or call 615.377.4600. Discover career opportunities or learn more about how LBMC’s services and culture can support your business goals. Connect with us on LinkedIn for the latest insights on talent, client engagement, and business growth.

