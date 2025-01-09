SalesHood Recognized as Industry Leader in G2’s Winter 2025 Reports

Awarded #1 rankings for usability and results, solidifying its position as the go-to sales enablement platform for enterprise teams

San Francisco, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SalesHood, the leading Sales Enablement Platform, proudly announces its recognition as a top-performing solution in G2’s Winter 2025 reports. SalesHood secured #1 rankings in two prestigious indexes and earned a coveted Leader badge for its comprehensive offerings.

Highlights from the Winter 2025 Reports include:

#1 in Enterprise Usability Index for Sales Enablement : SalesHood continues to deliver an intuitive, user-friendly experience, empowering sales and marketing teams to achieve faster revenue results and with greater ease.

: SalesHood continues to deliver an intuitive, user-friendly experience, empowering sales and marketing teams to achieve faster revenue results and with greater ease. #1 in Enterprise Results Index for Sales Enablement : Recognized for driving measurable results, SalesHood stands out as a proven partner in achieving revenue impact.

: Recognized for driving measurable results, SalesHood stands out as a proven partner in achieving revenue impact. Leader in Grid® Report for Sales Training and Onboarding: This accolade underscores SalesHood’s effectiveness in accelerating onboarding and enhancing skill development across teams.

“We are honored to be recognized as a leader in G2’s Winter 2025 reports,” said Elay Cohen, CEO of SalesHood. “These accolades reflect our commitment to delivering high-impact solutions empowering our customers to go to market faster, align teams, and drive measurable results.”

SalesHood’s achievements in G2’s Winter 2025 reports underscore its mission to transform sales enablement through innovative tools and resources. With global recognition across multiple categories and regions, SalesHood continues to set the standard for usability, impact, and leadership in the sales enablement space.

In 2024, SalesHood introduced a suite of game-changing features designed to revolutionize how sales and marketing teams drive revenue and achieve alignment on sales execution. Some of the key advancements include:

Mutual Action Plans (MAPs) : Streamlining buyer-seller collaboration with powerful planning tools.

: Streamlining buyer-seller collaboration with powerful planning tools. Custom Digital Sales Room Branding : Enabling tailored buyer experiences.

: Enabling tailored buyer experiences. Content Insights : Measuring which assets are driving the most engagement and revenue.

: Measuring which assets are driving the most engagement and revenue. AI Assistant : Supporting teams with advanced capabilities for search, call recaps, pitch practice, and content creation.

: Supporting teams with advanced capabilities for search, call recaps, pitch practice, and content creation. Embedded Analytics, Everywhere: Providing real-time visibility into performance metrics, team activities, and buyer engagement.

About SalesHood

SalesHood’s purpose-built Revenue Enablement Platform powers repeatable sales execution by guiding sellers on what to do and what to share. SalesHood empowers high-performing teams to sell better and win more deals faster. SalesHood AI solution delivers highly personalized training, coaching, and content experiences. Trusted by high-growth, high-performing companies like Copado, Ewing-Foley, Olo, Sage, SmarRecruiters and Planview, who are realizing fast revenue results and lifts in sales productivity. To learn more, visit www.saleshood.com.

