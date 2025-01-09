NRSInsights’ December and Full Year 2024 Retail Same-Store Sales Report

December same-store sales increased 1.7% year-over-year

Full year 2024 same-store sales increased 1.8% year-over-year

NEWARK, N.J., Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NRSInsights , a provider of sales data and analytics drawn from retail transactions processed through the National Retail Solutions (NRS) point-of-sale (POS) platform, today announced comparative retail same-store sales results for December and the full year 2024.

As of December 31, 2024, the NRS retail network comprised approximately 34,300 active terminals nationwide, scanning purchases at approximately 30,000 independent retailers including convenience stores, bodegas, liquor stores, grocers, tobacco, and sundries sellers, predominantly serving urban consumers.

December Highlights

(Same-store sales, unit sales, transactions, and average price data refer to December 2024 and are compared to December 2023 unless otherwise noted. All comparisons are provided on a “per calendar day” basis to remove from consideration variability in the number of days per month.)

SALES Same-store sales increased 1.7% year-over-year. In the previous month (November 2024), same-store sales had increased 6.6% year-over-year. Same-store sales increased 0.5% compared to the previous month (November 2024). Same-store sales in November 2024 had increased 1.5% compared to the previous month (October 2024). For the three months ended December 31, 2024, same-store sales increased 3.3% compared to the corresponding three months a year ago.

UNITS SOLD Units sold decreased (0.5)% year-over-year. In the previous month (November 2024), the number of units sold had increased 4.5% year-over-year. Units sold decreased (1.1)% compared to the previous month (November 2024). Units sold in November 2024 had decreased (0.4)% compared to the previous month (October 2024).



BASKETS (TRANSACTIONS) PER STORE Baskets also decreased (0.5)% year-over-year. In the previous month (November 2024), transactions had increased 3.2% year-over-year. Baskets decreased (3.4)% compared to the previous month (November 2024). Transactions in November 2024 had decreased (2.5)% compared to the previous month (October 2024).

AVERAGE PRICES A dollar-weighted average of prices for the top 500 items purchased increased 2.4% year-over-year, a lower rate of increase than the 3.9% year-over-year increase recorded in November 2024.



Full Year 2024 Highlights

(Same-store sales, unit sales, transactions, and average price data refer to the full year 2024 and are compared to the full year 2023. All comparisons are provided on a “per calendar day” basis to remove from consideration the impact of the additional day in 2024, a leap year.)

Same-store sales increased 1.8% compared to 2023. In 2023, same-store sales had increased 5.2% compared to 2022.

Units sold increased 2.3% compared to 2023. In 2023, units sold had increased 6.4% compared to 2022.

Baskets (transactions per store) decreased (0.1)% compared to 2023. In 2023, baskets had increased 3.3% compared to 2022.

A dollar-weighted average of prices for the top 500 items purchased increased 2.3% compared to 2023. Prices in 2023 had increased 3.5% compared to 2022.

Commentary from Suzy Silliman (SVP, Data Strategy and Sales at NRS)

DECEMBER 2024:

“December 2024 performance was relatively steady compared to December 2023. Sales increased modestly, largely because of nominal price increases, while transaction baskets and units sold decreased slightly. The timing of New Year’s Eve, which fell on a weekday in 2024 versus a weekend in 2023, contributed to softer traffic and sales across the NRS network during the final three days of the year.”

“Continuing a prominent trend of recent months, smokeless tobacco - driven by sales of oral pouches -, tequila, and prepared cocktails - including wine-based cocktails -, continued their strong year-over-year growth.

“In addition to the categories that performed well throughout December, several others experienced notable growth versus the year ago during the week leading up to Christmas Day/First day of Hanukkah. These categories were led by beverages and included beer/fermented malt beverages (FMBs)/cider/seltzer, soft drinks, vodka, whiskey, non-alcoholic beer, and energy beverages.

FULL YEAR 2024:

“The NRS network registered a modest increase of 1.8% in same-store sales in 2024 over 2023.

“Categories experiencing the largest net dollar increases in 2024 included smokeless tobacco, tequila, soft drinks, prepared cocktails, beer, FMB/cider/seltzer, wine-based cocktails, and rolling papers. The categories recording the largest percentage increases included prepared and wine-based cocktails, supplements, smokeless tobacco, non-alcoholic beer, performance nutrition shakes, pork rinds, and sparkling water.

“Categories experiencing the largest net dollar decreases included vape, cognac, cigarettes, confections, cow’s milk, ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee, meat snacks, fruit juice, sparkling wine, and chocolate. The categories recording the largest percentage decreases included cognac, vape, dessert bars, cookies, sparkling wine, and RTD coffee.

“The combination of pricing shifts and changes in consumer snacking habits driven by the popularity of GLP-1 agonists weight loss drugs suggests a strong likelihood that many categories that have traditionally experienced stability will be disrupted in the coming months.”

NRSInsights Reports

The NRSInsights monthly Same-Store Retail Sales Reports are intended to provide timely topline data reflective of sales at NRS’ network of independent, predominantly urban, retail stores.

Same-store data comparisons of December 2024 with December 2023 are derived from approximately 192 million transactions processed through the approximately 20,500 stores on the NRS network that scanned transactions in both months. Same-store data comparisons of December 2024 with November 2024 are derived from approximately 243 million transactions processed through approximately 28,600 stores.

Same-store data comparisons for the three months ended December 31, 2024 with the year-ago three months are derived from approximately 559 million scanned transactions processed through those stores that were in the NRS network in both quarters.

Same-store data comparison for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 with the preceding twelve months are derived from approximately 1.8 billion scanned transactions processed through approximately 13,800 stores that were in the NRS network in both years.

NRS POS Platform

The NRS platform predominantly serves small-format, independent, retail stores nationwide including convenience stores, bodegas, liquor stores, grocers, tobacco, and sundries sellers. These independent retailers operate in all 50 states as well as the District of Columbia, and in 201 of the 210 designated market areas (DMAs) in the United States. During December 2024, NRS’ POS terminals processed $1.9 billion in sales (+17% year-over-year) across 125 million transactions (+14% year-over-year). During the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, NRS store terminals processed $20.9 billion in sales through approximately 1.5 billion transactions.

About National Retail Solutions (NRS):

National Retail Solutions operates the largest point-of-sale (POS) terminal-based platform and digital payment processing service for independent retailers nationwide. Retailers utilize NRS offerings to process transactions and effectively manage their businesses. Consumer packaged goods (CPG) suppliers, brokers, analytics firms, and advertisers access the terminal’s digital display network to reach these retailers’ predominantly urban, multi-cultural shopper base, and to harness transaction data-based learnings to identify growth opportunities and measure execution and returns on marketing investment. NRS is a subsidiary of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT).

All statements above that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “target” and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors. Our filings with the SEC provide detailed information on such statements and risks, and should be consulted along with this release. To the extent permitted under applicable law, IDT assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

NRSInsights Contact:

Suzy Silliman

SVP, Data Strategy and Sales at NRS

National Retail Solutions

suzy.silliman@nrsplus.com

IDT Corporation Contact:

Bill Ulrey

william.ulrey@idt.net

