Ori Biotech Expands Team to Advance IRO Commercialization and Industry Partnerships

LONDON, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oribiotech Ltd (Ori), a leader in cell and gene therapy (CGT) manufacturing technology, today announces new additions to its leadership, including the appointment of two new members to its senior team and new members to its Strategic Advisory Board (SAB). This team expansion supports the commercial launch of IRO®, Ori’s next-generation CGT manufacturing platform, and reinforces the company's commitment to enabling widespread access to life-saving cell and gene therapies.

Ori has appointed Leonor Monteiro, MSc, MBA as Senior Vice President of Finance. Leonor joins with over 20 years of experience as a senior international finance executive. Most recently, Leonor was CFO (and interim CEO) for the European Region for Cell and Gene Therapies at Novartis. In this role, she led the global scale-up for the Cell & Gene business, supporting its growth across 20 countries. Ori has also appointed Debby Betz as Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Investor Relations, following successful roles at Phlow Corporation and Indivior in similar positions.

In addition, Ori has also recently added expertise to its already world-class Advisory Board to support the company as it enters the commercial phase. The following industry experts have recently been added to the Ori Advisory Board:

Tony Hunt – Executive Chairman at Repligen

– Executive Chairman at Repligen Mike Rice – Former CEO at BioLife Solutions

– Former CEO at BioLife Solutions Mary Blenn – Former SVP Global Operations & Supply Chain at Cytiva

– Former SVP Global Operations & Supply Chain at Cytiva Amanda Murphy – COO at Chan Zuckerberg (CZ) Biohub Chicago, Former CFO MaxCyte

These individuals bring extensive expertise across biomanufacturing, operations, cell therapy manufacturing, commercialization, financing and supply chain to support Ori’s mission. Ori’s SAB collaborates closely with the executive team, providing strategic guidance and insights to support the success of the business.

“The combined expertise of our Advisory Board and Leadership Team will play a pivotal role in guiding our next steps in the commercial phase," said Jason C. Foster, CEO of Ori Biotech. "These distinguished individuals add to our leadership team’s deep understanding of biomanufacturing and scaling operations to help unlock the full potential of Ori’s current technologies and future pipeline to transform how cell and gene therapies are manufactured. By driving down costs and improving scalability, we are enabling widespread patient access to life-saving cell and gene therapies—making high-quality, affordable therapies a reality for more patients worldwide. We're thrilled to welcome such a distinguished group of advisors to join our mission.”

By bringing together a diverse group of experts on their Advisory Board, Ori aims to leverage their collective knowledge and experience to help ensure that these transformative therapies can be produced at scale. This collaborative approach is essential for overcoming the barriers that have historically limited patient access to these groundbreaking treatments.

“The challenges in scaling cell and gene therapy manufacturing are immense, and it’s inspiring to see Ori addressing these issues with such innovative solutions,” said Tony Hunt, Executive Chairman (and former CEO) of Repligen. “I look forward to working with the team to help navigate the next critical phases of growth.”

