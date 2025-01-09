Premier Center for Oral, Dental Implant & Facial Surgery’s Receives Certification for Implantech Facial Implants

Premier Center for Oral, Dental Implant & Facial Surgery has been awarded the Certification for Implantech Facial Implants.

GROTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Premier Center for Oral, Dental Implant & Facial Surgery, a leader in oral surgery and dental implants in Groton and the surrounding areas, proudly announces that the clinic has recently received the Certification for Implantech Facial Implants. This significant achievement marks a substantial advancement in the clinic's capabilities in providing cutting-edge treatments for facial reconstruction and aesthetics alongside their renowned dental implant services.Since its inception, Premier Center for Oral, Dental Implant & Facial Surgery has set the benchmark in oral and jaw surgery, all-on-4 dental implants, and with the latest certification, facial implants. The Certification for Implantech Facial Implants is awarded to surgeons who demonstrate an expert level of skill and knowledge in the integration of facial implant technology, ensuring the highest standards of patient care and aesthetic excellence.The clinic has been at the forefront of adopting innovative technologies and surgical techniques to provide patients with superior outcomes. This recent certification further empowers the clinic to offer comprehensive solutions tailored to the reconstructive and cosmetic needs of their patients.About the achievement, Dr. Garibyan said: “We’re truly honored to receive the Implantech Facial Implants Certification. This recognition is a testament to our clinic's dedication to embracing advanced technologies that can significantly improve our patients' quality of life. He continued: “This accolade gives us the opportunity to set new standards in facial and dental restoration, offering our patients truly transformative results.”About: Located in Groton, MA, Premier Center for Oral, Dental Implant & Facial Surgery, is a leading provider of comprehensive oral healthcare services. Their expert team, led by certified surgeons Dr. Ilya Garibyan and Dr. Tiffany Kuang, specializes in a wide range of procedures designed to improve both function and aesthetic appeal. Their services include oral surgery, dental implants, All-on-4 implant solutions, jaw surgery, bone grafting, as well as cosmetic procedures such as facial implants, chin augmentation, and botox treatments. Conveniently located in Groton, the clinic servers other nearby areas such as Chelmsford, Ayer, Townsend, Fitchburg, Leominster, Shirley, Acton, Westford, Pepperell, and Sudbury, making it easy for patients across the region to access top-tier oral healthcare.For more information, please visit: www.premieroralnfacialsurgery.com

