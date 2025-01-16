Gentleash unveils the revolutionary dog leash with unique automatic soft braking mechanism

Gentleash - Navy Blue version

Gentleash unveils their patented retractable dog leash featuring a unique automatic soft braking mechanism that provides significantly more safety and comfort.

KEMINMAA, FINLAND, January 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gentleash Ltd. unveils its patented retractable dog leash featuring a unique automatic soft braking mechanism. The Finnish company states that Gentleash will finally bring dog leashes into the 21st century, aiming to take over the old-fashioned retractable leash products and provide dog owners and their furry friends significantly more safety and comfort.The next-generation leash aims to mitigate the “whiplash effect,” which occurs when a dog reaches the end of the leash at full speed and can cause serious injuries to dogs. These injuries include crushed larynxes, muscle strains in the neck or chest, and even sprains and fractures. Between 2001 and 2020, U.S. researchers identified nearly 423,000 emergency room visits linked to accidents caused by sudden pulling or tripping incidents involving leashes.“Every dog owner acknowledges the problems arising from forceful, sudden stops with regular leashes. These range from constant discomfort to broken bones and, in some cases, even fatal accidents. The retractable dog leash was invented in the 1950s, and since then, it has remained virtually unchanged. Gentleash will disrupt this market by offering dogs and their owners a leash that is objectively far safer and comfortable,” says Matti Saukko, Director of the Board.Designed and tested in the extremes of Finnish Lapland, Gentleash is designed for greater control with dogs weighing up to 50 kg. Dog walkers can adjust the soft brake's force in 10kg steps up to 50kg. “For new users to adapt, the soft brake can either be turned on or off. Once the mechanism is active, Gentleash automatically applies the soft brake during quick sprints. If the dog paces steadily the brake does not activate and Gentleash functions like a typical retractable leash. This makes the adaptation process straightforward,” Saukko adds.The first shipments are scheduled for the first half of 2025, targeting the Americas, Europe, and Japan. Currently, consumers can pre-order Gentleash through their crowdfunding campaign here: Gentleash IndieGoGo “It’s been under a week since the unveiling and crowdfunding campaign started, and we are already negotiating with a major European pet product retail chain for physical distribution rights in Eastern Europe. This shows the industry demand for a superior retractable leash.” Saukko commentGentleash can be seen in action on the company website and YouTube channel below.

Gentleash | Dog Leash Reinvented

