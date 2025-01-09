WALKER RIVER ANNOUNCES SIGNIFICANT GOLD INTERCEPTS INCLUDING 3.88 G/T OVER 77.72 METERS AT THE LAPON GOLD PROJECT

Vancouver, B.C. , Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Walker River Resources Corp. (“Walker” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: WRR) is pleased to announce additional assay results from the 2024 reverse circulation (“RC”) drill program at the Lapon Canyon portion of the Lapon Gold Project, in Mineral County, Nevada, 60 km SE of Yerington, NV.

Highlights

From To Width* Gold Drill Hole (m) (m) (m) (g/t) LC-24-117 74.68 152.4 77.72 3.88 including 77.72 94.49 16.77 12.09 and 100.58 112.78 12.2 4.08 LC-24-118 68.58 128.02 59.44 1.96 including 68.58 74.68 6.10 8.17 LC-24-110 41.15 74.68 33.53 2.70 including 45.72 57.91 12.19 5.99 LC-24-113 21.34 48.77 27.43 2.58 including 25.91 32.00 6.09 4.13 and 39.62 44.20 4.58 4.79 68.58 76.20 7.62 1.90 including 70.10 73.15 3.05 4.08 LC-24-114 16.76 172.21 155.45 0.61 including 44.20 83.82 39.62 0.90 and 103.63 117.35 13.72 2.32 and 129.54 132.59 3.05 2.19 LC-24-119 33.53 38.10 4.57 1.06 108.20 152.40 44.2 0.87 including 124.97 126.49 1.52 4.13

Table 1. Highlighted holes released today. * Denotes the above drill results are presented with lengths representing sampled lengths. True width is estimated to be between 80 and 95 percent of sampled widths.

Drill hole LC-24-117 returned 3.88 g/t Au over 77.72 meters starting at a depth of 74.68 meters including an intercept of 12.09 g/t Au over 16.77 meters, demonstrating the robust nature of the gold mineralization of the Hotspot zone.

Drill holes LC-24-114 (0.61 g/t Au over 155.45 metres), LC-24-118 (1.96 g/t Au over 59.44 metres), and LC-24-113 (2.58 g/t Au over 27.34 meters) were also drilled in the Hotspot, clearly demonstrating continuity of the gold mineralization. LC-24-114 was shutdown in mineralization (0.14 g/t Au over 36.58 metres) at a vertical depth of approximately 140 metres and extends Hotspot to the south another 40 metres.

Drill hole LC-24-110 intercepted 2.70 g/t Au over 33.53 meters and LC-24-113 (2.58 g/t over 27.34 meters). These intercepts extend Hotspot Zone west, toward the Central Zone by approximately 50 metres.

Notably, LC-24-117, which was drilled to a depth of 152.4 meters remained in gold mineralization at the bottom of the hole, with the interval from 128.02 meters to the bottom returning 0.96 g/t Au over 24.38 metres. This intercept is at approximately 120 m vertical depth, highlighting the zone’s potential at depth.

LC-24-119 also drilled to depth of 152 meters and remained in mineralization at the bottom of the hole, with the interval from 124.97 meters to the bottom returning 1.23 g/t Au over 27.43 metres. This intercept extends mineralization at Hotspot approximately 50 m to the southeast from all previous holes drilled.

The 2024 drill programs at Lapon Canyon were exploration and definition focused. Drill holes were planned with the intent to define the extent and geometry of the mineralized system and test for new mineralized zones along strike and at depth.

Drilling at Lapon Canyon is carried out in different directions (azimuths) from the same drill pad, for systematic drilling on section, drill pads are placed at every 30 to 60 meters, with up to five holes per pad.

Previous and current drilling continue to define a sub to horizontal geometry of the gold system. High grade shoots may have developed within the broader mineralized domains.

Drill Hole From To Width* Gold (m) (m) (m) (g/t) LC-24-107 12.19 53.34 41.15 0.55 Including 36.58 47.24 10.66 1.24 LC-24-108 0.00 60.96 60.96 0.44 LC-24-109 0.00 57.91 57.91 0.31 Including 38.10 50.29 12.19 0.76 LC-24-110 41.15 74.68 33.53 2.70 Including 45.72 57.91 12.19 5.99 LC-24-111 76.20 102.11 25.91 0.14 LC-24-112 24.38 35.05 10.67 0.24 91.44 118.87 27.43 0.18 LC-24-113 21.34 48.77 27.43 2.58 including 25.91 32.00 6.09 4.13 and 39.62 44.20 4.58 4.79 68.58 76.20 7.62 1.90 including 70.10 73.15 3.05 4.08 LC-24-114 16.76 172.21 155.45 0.61 Including 44.20 83.82 39.62 0.90 and 103.63 117.35 13.72 2.32 and 129.54 132.59 3.05 2.19 192.02 228.60 36.58 0.14 LC-24-115 105.16 115.82 10.66 0.37 LC-24-116 36.58 68.58 32.00 0.30 including 65.53 68.58 3.05 2.09 LC-24-117 15.24 65.53 50.29 0.23 74.68 152.4 77.72 3.88 Including 77.72 94.49 16.77 12.09 Including 100.58 112.78 12.2 4.08 LC-24-118 0 21.34 21.34 0.35 35.05 59.44 24.39 0.27 68.58 128.02 59.44 1.96 Including 68.58 74.68 6.10 8.17 LC-24-119 0 10.67 10.67 0.1 33.53 38.10 4.57 1.06 108.20 152.40 44.2 0.87 Including 124.97 126.49 1.52 4.13

Table 2. All drill holes and intervals released today. * Denotes the above drill results are presented with lengths representing sampled lengths. True width is estimated to be between 80 and 95 percent of sampled widths

Figure 1: Plan and section view of the Hotspot zone, Central zone, with assay results from historical drilling (grey traces) and 2024 drilling (red traces).

Please click here to view image



Michel David, Walker River’s President & CEO states: “We are extremely encouraged by these current and past drill results which continue to confirm the potential of the project. We look forward to additional results from Lapon Canyon and very excited with our ongoing interpretation of the gold mineralization at Lapon Canyon.”

On-going work at Lapon Canyon consists of data compilation, interpretation and resource modelling. Further results will be released as they become available. Field work will restart as soon as conditions allow.

The results from the 2024 drill programs and subsequent data compilation will enable the completion of an initial NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource on the Project.

Sampling Methodology, Chain of Custody, Quality Control and Quality Assurance

All sampling was conducted under the supervision of the Company's project geologists and the chain of custody from the drill to the sample preparation facility was continuously monitored. A blank or certified reference material was inserted approximately every tenth sample. The Lapon Canyon samples were delivered to American Assays Laboratories’ certified laboratory facilities in Sparks, NV. The samples were crushed, pulverized and the sample pulps digested and analyzed for gold using fire assay fusion and a 50 g gravimetric finish. Certain intensely altered samples used a 1 kg pulp screened to 100 microns. Duplicate assay on screen undersize. Assay of entire oversize fraction.

Samples are taken and bagged directly at the drill rig at every 1.5-meter interval, standard in the exploration industry. A small sample is also taken at the drill rig and put into a chip tray for examination purposes and to determine those sample bags that should be sent to the lab for assay purposes. Often this work is carried out using a microscope for the examination of the rock chips. The full sample bag from the interval chosen for assay purposes is then sent directly from the drill site to the lab, located in Sparks, NV.

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed, verified and approved by Dave Nuttall P.Geo, President of Serac Exploration, who is an independent Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About the Lapon Gold Project

The Lapon Gold Project consists of 147 claims (2940 acres) situated in the Wassuk Range, within the Walker Lane shear zone, a 100 km wide structural corridor extending in a southeast direction from Reno, Nevada. The Project is easily accessible by secondary state roads from the main highway (25 kilometres), and is located approximately 60 kilometres southeast of Yerington, Nevada. A state power grid transmission line passes within three kilometres of the Project.

The Lapon Gold Project includes Lapon Canyon, the Pikes Peak claims located 4 kilometres to the north, and the Rattlesnake and Range Front claims 3 kilometres to the west and over 600 meters lower than the present drilling at Lapon Canyon.

The Rattlesnake, Range Front, and Pikers Peak claims cover over 8 km of possible extensions of the range front zones to the west, north, and south of Lapon Canyon, adding several additional drill target areas to the project. Rattlesnake and Pikes Peak contain numerous historical mining and milling areas that consist of adits at different levels, shafts and underground workings, and a network of existing roads providing access throughout. Little or no exploration work has been carried out on these claims prior to Walker’s arrival. It is notable that the Rattlesnake area and adits are on strike with the Lapon Canyon discoveries located 3 km on strike and 600 meters above.Lapon Canyon hosts historical high grade gold mining with approximately 2000 feet of undergoing workings in three adits. Historical underground work returned numerous assay values in the one ounce per ton range, with a sample at the end of the A adit returning 20.6 ounces per ton Au. (NI 43-101, Montgomery and Barr, 2004).

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Michel David, CEO & Director

Tel: 819 874-0030

Email: info@wrrgold.com

Website: www.wrrgold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “potential”, “possible”, and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results “will”, “may”, “could”, or “should” occur or be achieved There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political, social and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, the ability to complete proposed exploration work, the results of exploration, continued availability of capital, and changes in general economic, market and business conditions. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these items. The Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.