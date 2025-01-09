Matt McNally returns to Publicis Groupe

to spearhead its global health transformation practice

Former CEO of Omnicom Health Group rejoins Publicis

as Global CEO of Publicis Health

9th January, 2025 – Paris – Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] today announces the appointment of Matt McNally as Global CEO of Publicis Health.

Most recently CEO of Omnicom Health Group, Matt will lead and connect Publicis’ global health vertical, designing and implementing a shared vision and strategy for the company’s healthcare and pharma agencies.

Working in partnership with Stephen Farquhar, CEO Publicis Health US, and the global leadership, Matt will be responsible for leading this team to deliver health marketing transformation for clients, through solutions that are grounded in Publicis’ unmatched 1P identities, activated across the industry’s only connected media ecosystem, and linked to Publicis Sapient technology.

Matt is widely recognized as one of the most innovative leaders in healthcare, with a proven record of driving results for major holding companies and networks on behalf of some of the world’s biggest clients. He has been inducted into the DTC Hall of Fame, named Agency Marketer of the Year, and received the Pinnacle award for his impact on healthcare marketing community. He previously spent 14 years at Publicis, where he helped create and launch Publicis Health Media and served as Group President and Chief Media Officer, overseeing several of the company’s flagship healthcare agencies and media transformation for Publicis' largest pharmaceutical clients.

Matt will be based in New York and report directly to Arthur Sadoun, CEO of Publicis Groupe.

“I couldn’t be happier to welcome Matt back home. At a time when the health and pharmaceutical sectors are undergoing profound change, driven by technological revolutions, new patient needs, and regulations, we’ve been busy building the industry’s most innovative health vertical, helping them transform through solutions with COREAI at the heart, fuelled by intelligent creativity and brought to life through the most relevant new media channels. Thanks to all the work done by Stephen in the US and the teams around the world, I know with Matt’s leadership we will go even faster and further in redefining the category with our clients” said Arthur Sadoun, CEO Publicis Groupe.

"I can’t wait to start work with the outstanding teams at Publicis Health and take on this new role leading the efforts to deliver transformative health marketing solutions for our clients. By leveraging our unique data, connected media ecosystem, and advanced technology, and infusing them with deep health and pharma expertise, we’re not just keeping pace with the industry – we’re setting a new standard. It’s how we will accelerate our clients’ transformation journeys, helping them achieve meaningful results faster and more effectively than ever before” commented Matt McNally, Global CEO Publicis Health.

