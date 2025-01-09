Boehringer Ingelheim Acquires Fourth License for the Development of Novel Antibody Based Cancer Treatments from Oxford BioTherapeutics

Oxford, UK and San Jose, California, 9 January 2024 - Oxford BioTherapeutics (OBT), a clinical stage oncology company with a pipeline of immuno-oncology and Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC)-based therapies, today announced that Boehringer Ingelheim has exercised an option for rights to a fourth novel oncology target from an ongoing discovery collaboration. The target was discovered using OBTs proprietary OGAP® splice variant discovery platform and the option exercise triggers a milestone payment to OBT.

Immuno-oncological therapies have transformed the cancer treatment landscape. They are however only effective in a subset of patients, requiring the identification of novel immunotherapy targets. The collaboration with Oxford BioTherapeutics complements Boehringer Ingelheim’s development of next-generation life-changing cancer immunotherapies with the identification of unique and specific tumor antigens.

Dr. Christian Rohlff, Chief Executive Officer, said: “We are thrilled that Boehringer Ingelheim has chosen to exercise its option to secure rights to a fourth novel oncology drug target from our proprietary OGAP® discovery platform. This decision further validates the potential of our discovery platform and reflects our shared commitment to pioneering advancements that bring promising targets addressing unmet medical needs in cancer treatment.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Boehringer Ingelheim will be responsible for the future development and commercialization of antibody products for the target. OBT will receive potential development and regulatory milestone payments as well as royalties on potential future product sales. This represents the fourth asset to be optioned under the longstanding partnership between OBT and Boehringer Ingelheim, with the first two programs already in clinical development.

OBTs proprietary OGAP® splice variant discovery platform is a novel part of one of the world’s largest proteomic databases, integrating clinical, experimental and expression data.

OBT’s recently launched enhanced OGAP®-Verify discovery platform allows for enhanced sensitivity with improved target selection, addressing some of the challenges in the design of therapeutic antibodies and diagnostic patient selection tools, which increases the overall success rate of these novel compounds transitioning into clinical development.

xxx

About Oxford BioTherapeutics

Oxford BioTherapeutics is a clinical stage oncology company discovering and developing first in class antibody-based therapies designed to fulfil major unmet patient needs in cancer therapy. These include Bispecific Antibodies and Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) therapies.

OBT is dedicated to discovering and validating the next generation of ADC targets for safe and effective medicines. The OGAP-Verify platform’s enhanced sensitivity, specificity, and reliability will significantly accelerate biopharma’s capabilities to identify and validate human targets with robust scientific support. Our commitment to leveraging OGAP capabilities underscores our dedication to advancing the forefront of cancer therapy development, with three programs originating from this technology now in clinical development in the US and Europe. OBTs IO discovery process provides unique insights into the cancer-immune cell synapse and has identified several novel IO monoclonal and bispecific antibody candidates for cancer therapies.

OBT's lead clinical program, OBT076, initiated expansion in a US Clinical Trial in 2021 in patients with advanced or refractory solid tumors, including gastric, bladder, ovarian and lung cancer, where CD205 is overexpressed. Infiltration of tumors by immunosuppressive cells correlates with adverse outcomes (lower progression free and overall survival), suggesting that this process contributes to the progression of several cancers.

OBT’s pipeline and development capabilities have been validated through multiple strategic partnerships including with Boehringer Ingelheim, ImmunoGen (now part of Abbvie) and Zymeworks as well as other world leaders in antibody development (such as Amgen, WuXi, Medarex (BMS) and Alere (Abbott). OBT has a strong oncology focused management team and board with significant experience in developing IO and antibody-based therapies.

For more information on Oxford BioTherapeutics, please visit www.oxfordbiotherapeutics.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Investors:

Dr Christian Rohlff, CEO

christian.r@oxfordbiotherapeutics.com

Media:

MEDiSTRAVA

Sylvie Berrebi, Sandi Greenwood, Erica Hollingsworth

E : OBT@medistrava.com

T : +44 (0)203 928 6900

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.