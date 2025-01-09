KALP Foundation Strengthens Leadership with Appointment of Dr. Joël Ruet as Executive Director

Dr. Joël Ruet joins KALP Foundation to lead global digital transformation, advancing inclusive and sustainable digital infrastructure in emerging economies.

DE, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KALP Foundation, a pioneering non-profit organization committed to advancing global digital infrastructure and literacy, today announced the appointment of Dr. Joël Ruet as Executive Director. With three decades of distinguished experience in international foresight and economic advisory focusing on the Global South and emerging economies, Dr. Ruet will lead KALP's strategic initiatives to democratize digital technology access worldwide.

"Dr. Ruet's appointment as Executive Director represents a transformative moment for KALP Foundation. His unique blend of policy expertise, technological foresight, and deep understanding of emerging economies positions us perfectly to accelerate our mission. His proven leadership in bridging international partnerships and fostering innovation across the Global South will be invaluable as we work to create a more inclusive digital ecosystem worldwide," said Mr. Tapan Sangal, Director, KALP Foundation.

Dr. Ruet brings exceptional credentials to his new role, including his position as Senior Advisor to the "Technology for Change" Chair at Ecole Polytechnique, France, and his significant contributions to World Economic Forum meetings. As the founder and chairman of The Bridge Tank, a G20-endorsed think tank member of the B20 Energy task force and Think20 Climate finance task force, he has successfully united industry leaders and political figures from China, India, Africa, and Europe in advancing policy and economic diplomacy.

In his role as Executive Director, Dr. Ruet will spearhead KALP's global initiatives, focusing on developing sustainable digital infrastructure across emerging economies while promoting energy efficiency and ecological restoration in remote access regions. His leadership will be crucial in establishing strategic partnerships with governments, international organizations, and technology sectors to accelerate digital transformation worldwide.

"In this era of rapid digital transformation, we must ensure that the Global South not only participates but actively shapes the future of technology. KALP Foundation's innovative approach to digital infrastructure aligns perfectly with this vision. I am excited to be a part of an organization that understands that true digital democratization goes beyond access – it's about creating sustainable, locally-driven solutions that empower communities to become architects of their digital destiny. Together, we will work to ensure that the next wave of digital innovation reflects the diverse needs and aspirations of emerging economies," said Dr. Ruet.

Under Dr. Ruet's leadership, KALP Foundation will leverage his extensive experience with the United Nations and leading global think tanks to accelerate digital transformation across low and middle-income nations. His proven track record in facilitating cross-border collaborations and implementing transformative initiatives will be instrumental in realizing KALP's vision of a digitally empowered world.

About Dr. Joël Ruet

Dr. Joël Ruet, a distinguished graduate of École des Mines-ParisTech, holds a PhD in industrial economics. He is an esteemed member of the G20 Think20 and Business20 task forces on climate finance and energy. Notably, Dr. Ruet represented the sole think tank at the Hydrogen Council's 2017 Davos launch. Additionally, he serves as an advisor to the Technology for Change Chair at École Polytechnique, contributing his expertise to drive innovation and sustainability.

About Kalp Decentra Foundation

The Kalp Decentra Foundation is a not-for-profit organization committed to driving worldwide digital transformation through innovative technology solutions and infrastructure. The Foundation focuses on empowering communities through digital literacy, establishing secure technological frameworks, and fostering global collaborations to create an inclusive digital future for all.

Legal Disclaimer:

