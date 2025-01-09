Substantial Rise in the Heart Diseases and Minimally Invasive Procedures is expected to Continue Boosting the Global Coronary Stents Market | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The Global Coronary Stents Market, valued at USD 35.5 Billion in 2025, Is Projected to Expand at A CAGR of 5.6%, Reaching USD 57.9 Billion by 2035. This Growth Is Propelled by The Rising Prevalence of Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) And Advancements in Stent Technology, Including Biodegradable and Drug-Eluting Stents (DES).

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Coronary Stents Market, valued at USD 35.5 billion in 2025, is expected to grow at a robust CAGR of 5.6%, reaching an impressive valuation of USD 57.9 billion by 2035. This growth is fuelled by the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, technological advancements in stent manufacturing, and rising demand for minimally invasive procedures.

As per the latest Future Market Insights (FMI) analysis, demand for coronary stents and portable coronary stents will rise exponentially in the coming years. An aging population and a rising prevalence of risk factors such as cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), complex lesions, diabetes, obesity, and others are expected to drive demand for coronary stents over the forecast period.

Added advantages of stenting procedures include substantial improvement of blood flow and prevention of further damage to the heart muscle. It also helps in improving the symptoms of heart disease, such as angina and shortness of breath thereby, reducing the need for coronary bypass surgery. Thus, surgeons prefer stenting, as it is a minimally invasive procedure and post-operative recovery is relatively fast.

Coronary stents, small mesh tubes used to restore blood flow in blocked arteries, are playing a critical role in combating coronary artery diseases globally. As healthcare providers increasingly adopt advanced stenting solutions, the market is witnessing steady expansion in both developed and emerging economies.

The growing geriatric population is a major driver of market growth, as aging is a significant risk factor for heart diseases. Additionally, enhanced reimbursement policies in various countries and government initiatives aimed at reducing cardiovascular mortality rates are supporting the adoption of coronary stents.

By 2035, the market is expected to see a significant shift toward bioresorbable stents, driven by patient preference for temporary implants over permanent solutions. This shift underscores the industry’s move toward innovation and patient-centric care.

Which Drivers Underpin Coronary Stents Industry Expansion?

Increasing Prevalence of Obesity Likely to Augment the Overall Demand

The increasing global aging population is resulting in an increasing patient pool with major cardiovascular diseases. Also, hypertension is emerging as a major public health concern. Aged individuals are more prone to various cardiovascular diseases due to high total serum cholesterol levels.

Also, obesity is one of the major risk factors responsible for various cardiovascular diseases worldwide. Excessive weight or obesity causes abnormal or excessive accumulation of fats inside the artery lumen that causes several health problems such as coronary heart diseases. Hence, weight loss and obesity management are integral parameters to avoid any kind of cardiovascular disease.

According to WHO estimates, each year, 2.8 million deaths across the globe are due to diseases caused by obesity. Thus, the increasing aging and obese population are major factors expected to fuel the growth of the global coronary stents market over the forecast period.

Increasing the Number of Stenting Procedures to Push the Sales

Added advantages of stenting procedures include substantial improvement of blood flow and prevention of further damage to the heart muscle. Patients suffering from coronary artery blockage are prescribed coronary stenting. Angioplasty is the first line of treatment for patients suffering from acute coronary artery blockages. The number of patients undergoing stenting has been increasing steadily over the last decade. This is due to the emergence of outpatient coronary stenting procedures, which reduces long hospital stays. Further, the usage of bioabsorbable coronary scaffolds in coronary blockage has proven more beneficial over drug-eluting stents.

Therefore, an increasing number of cardiologists referring to stenting procedures for patients suffering from CAD is a major factor expected to fuel revenue growth of the coronary stents market in the near future.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Market Growth: Expected to expand from USD 35.5 billion in 2025 to USD 57.9 billion by 2035 , registering a CAGR of 5.6% .

Expected to expand from to , registering a CAGR of . Technological Advancements: Bioresorbable stents are projected to gain market dominance due to patient preference for temporary implants.

Bioresorbable stents are projected to gain market dominance due to patient preference for temporary implants. Aging Population: The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases among older adults is a key growth driver.

The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases among older adults is a key growth driver. Regional Expansion: Emerging markets in Asia-Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to witness the fastest growth.

Emerging markets in Asia-Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to witness the fastest growth. Competition: Top players are focusing on R&D and collaborations to deliver cost-effective, advanced stent solutions.



“Continuous advancements in coronary stent technologies, coupled with a growing focus on minimally invasive surgeries, are transforming the global coronary stents market. As healthcare systems emphasize patient outcomes and cost-efficiency, manufacturers that invest in innovative stent designs will gain a competitive edge. Additionally, expanding healthcare access in developing regions will significantly boost market growth over the next decade.” Says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)





Which Factors are limiting the Growth of the Coronary Stents Market?

Some of the leading factors limiting the growth of the market include-

• Availability of Alternative Treatment Methods for Coronary Artery Disease

• Stringent Regulations for Product Approval

• Product Failure and Product Recalls

• Complications Associated With Implantation of Stents

• Declining Costs of Stents

Country-wise Analysis

Countries CAGR The USA 1.5% Canada 2.7% Germany 1.6% France 2.4% Italy 2.9% UK 1.9%

USA is Dominating the Coronary Stents Market by Growing Prevalence of Coronary Artery Diseases

The North American region dominates the coronary stents market share by securing the maximum share during the forecast period. The USA is leading the market size due to the growing number of heart diseases and the rising patient who has CAD during the forecast period. However, the rising adoption of angioplasty among patients is increasing the all-over production of coronary stents, which increases the USA coronary stents market share.

According to National Center for Health Statistics, every year, 1 in 4 deaths in the USA are caused due to coronary artery disease (CAD). Approximately 785,000 people in the USA suffer from their first heart attack, and 470,000 suffer from myocardial infarction. In addition, due to changing lifestyle habits, smoking and pollution are increasing the prevalence of coronary artery diseases in the USA in recent years.

United Kingdom Market for Coronary Stents Drives by Growing Healthcare Sector

The Europe region is capturing a significant market share due to rising government initiatives during the forecast period. The United Kingdom

coronary stents market is a prominent leader that contributes a significant share in the region by conducting new initiatives and investing in the healthcare sector during the forecast period. The key manufacturers have increased the United Kingdom

coronary stents market size by innovating advanced technology tools to treat patients efficiently in recent years. Moreover, the innovation of the PCI procedure is advanced and most accepted by the healthcare sector in the USA during the forecast period. In addition, this procedure helps to improve survivability and lower chest pain.

Korea Coronary Stents Market Boost by Growing Medical Infrastructure

The Asia Pacific coronary stents market is one of the fastest-growing regions during the forecast period capturing a high CAGR. Korea is one of the leading countries that increase the coronary stents market growth by growing medical infrastructure during the foreseen time. The manufacturers in Korea have been developing expensive medical devices and innovating as per end-users' demands to acquire maximum output in recent years. Moreover, these players are launching high-value medical consumables devices for the effective treatment of coronary disease patients, which is likely to increase the Korean coronary stents market size. Coronary stent manufacturers in India have evolved by prioritizing innovation and cost-effectiveness to thrive in a competitive industry.

Japan Market for Coronary Stents Drives by Rising Awareness Related Coronary Treatment

Japan is another country in the Asia Pacific region that also capture the maximum share in the region during the forecast period. Rising awareness related to coronary treatment and the dropping price of coronary stents increased the Japan coronary stents market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the Growing sedentary lifestyle and growing management of the disease are surging the demand for coronary stents in Japan during the forecast period. In addition, the growing center for cardiac disease and rising coronary stent implantation are flourishing the Japanese coronary stents market growth in recent years.





How big is the Opportunity in the USA?

The increasing prevalence of coronary artery diseases (CAD) is likely to augment the market growth

The increasing prevalence of coronary artery disease is fuelling the demand for interventional cardiology treatment in the USA. Patients suffering from long-term CAD are opting for angioplasty as the first line of treatment.

According to National Center for Health Statistics, every year 1 in 4 deaths in the USA are caused due to coronary artery diseases (CAD) and approximately 785,000 people in the USA suffer from their first heart attack and 470,000 suffer from myocardial infarction.

This is due to changing lifestyle habits, smoking, pollution, and other factors. This increasing prevalence of coronary artery diseases and higher healthcare expenditure in lower-middle-income countries is projected to boost the growth of the global coronary stents market over the forecast period.

How Lucrative Are Opportunities in China?

Favorable Government Support for Healthcare Development to Push the Market Positively

Increased government investment in healthcare and conducting new initiatives to bring in devices at affordable prices in cost constraint markets such as China are influencing this market as well.

For instance, in China, to address inflated pricing and other issues in the delivery of expensive medical supplies, the Chinese government launched a centralized procurement scheme for high-value medical consumables in January 2021.

The government aims to use this initiative to skip the associated suppliers and buy the items straight from the manufacturers, lowering the inflated pricing. As a result, the cost of coronary stents has dropped dramatically in China. The average price of coronary stents has been reduced by 93 % since 2019 to grab the national tender.

Coronary Stents Market Day by Day Opportunities

The Coronary Stents Market offers significant day-to-day opportunities, particularly in emerging markets where healthcare infrastructure is improving. The rising availability of affordable healthcare and increased patient awareness of minimally invasive cardiac procedures are enabling greater market penetration.

Moreover, technological innovations such as drug-eluting stents (DES) with enhanced biocompatibility and next-generation bioresorbable stents are opening new avenues for manufacturers to differentiate themselves and capture larger market shares.

The market also presents an opportunity for partnerships between hospitals and stent manufacturers to streamline the supply chain and reduce procedural costs. Furthermore, as telemedicine and remote healthcare services grow, access to cardiac care and stent procedures in remote regions is expected to improve dramatically.

Component Insights

The market is segmented based on product types, with drug-eluting stents (DES) holding the largest market share in 2025 due to their efficacy in preventing restenosis. Bare-metal stents (BMS) and bioresorbable vascular scaffolds (BVS) are other key components, with BVS anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Key material segments include metallic stents (cobalt-chromium and platinum-chromium) and polymeric stents, with the latter gaining traction for their biodegradable properties.

Competitive Landscape

The coronary stent market has achieved significant advancements over the years, driven by innovative product developments, new market players, and evolving regulatory standards. These factors have collectively reshaped the industry and expanded treatment options for coronary artery disease patients.

Elunir-Perl Drug-Eluting Stent by Medinol

Approved by the FDA in October 2023, the Elunir-Perl represents a cutting-edge solution for coronary artery disease. Designed to offer a safe and effective treatment, this stent incorporates advanced technology to meet patient needs in a variety of clinical scenarios.

Approved by the FDA in October 2023, the Elunir-Perl represents a cutting-edge solution for coronary artery disease. Designed to offer a safe and effective treatment, this stent incorporates advanced technology to meet patient needs in a variety of clinical scenarios. Xience Sierra by Abbott Laboratories

Introduced in 2018 with FDA approval, Xience Sierra is a drug-eluting stent celebrated for its enhanced flexibility and slim profile. Available in small diameters and extended lengths, it is specifically designed to manage complex percutaneous coronary interventions (PCI), thereby improving patient outcomes in challenging cases.

Introduced in 2018 with FDA approval, Xience Sierra is a drug-eluting stent celebrated for its enhanced flexibility and slim profile. Available in small diameters and extended lengths, it is specifically designed to manage complex percutaneous coronary interventions (PCI), thereby improving patient outcomes in challenging cases. Resolute Onyx 2.0mm by Medtronic

FDA-approved in 2018, the Resolute Onyx 2.0mm drug-eluting stent is tailored for patients with small coronary arteries. Its precision-focused design addresses the challenges posed by intricate anatomical structures, ensuring more effective treatments for patients with unique cardiovascular needs.



These advancements highlight the industry's commitment to innovation and patient-centered solutions, setting the stage for further progress in coronary stent technology.

Key Market Players

TERUMO CORPORATION

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic

Vascular Concepts

B. Braun Melsungen AG

BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG

Abbott Laboratories

Biosensors International Group, Ltd.

HEXACATH

STENTYS SA

Segmentation

By Product:

Drug Eluting Stents (DES), Bare Metal Stents (BMS), Bioabsorbable Stents, Self-expanding Stents, Balloon-expandable Stents, etc.

By End User:

Hospitals, Cardiac Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Other Healthcare Settings.

By Raw Material:

Cobalt-Chromium, Stainless Steel, Platinum-Chromium, Nickel-Titanium, Polymer

By Region:

North America, Latin America, Western Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, Middle East and Africa.

German Translation:

Es wird erwartet, dass der globale Markt für Koronarstents, der im Jahr 2025 auf 35,5 Mrd. USD geschätzt wird, mit einer robusten CAGR von 5,6 % wachsen und bis 2035 eine beeindruckende Bewertung von 57,9 Mrd. USD erreichen wird. Dieses Wachstum wird durch die zunehmende Prävalenz von Herz-Kreislauf-Erkrankungen, technologische Fortschritte bei der Herstellung von Stents und die steigende Nachfrage nach minimalinvasiven Verfahren angeheizt.

Laut der neuesten Analyse von Future Market Insights (FMI) wird die Nachfrage nach koronaren Stents und tragbaren koronaren Stents in den kommenden Jahren exponentiell steigen. Es wird erwartet, dass eine alternde Bevölkerung und eine steigende Prävalenz von Risikofaktoren wie Herz-Kreislauf-Erkrankungen (CVDs), komplexen Läsionen, Diabetes, Fettleibigkeit und anderen die Nachfrage nach koronaren Stents im Prognosezeitraum ankurbeln werden.

Zu den weiteren Vorteilen von Stent-Verfahren gehören die erhebliche Verbesserung der Durchblutung und die Vorbeugung weiterer Schäden am Herzmuskel. Es hilft auch bei der Verbesserung der Symptome von Herzerkrankungen wie Angina pectoris und Kurzatmigkeit, wodurch die Notwendigkeit einer koronaren Bypass-Operation reduziert wird. Daher bevorzugen Chirurgen das Stentting, da es sich um ein minimalinvasives Verfahren handelt und die postoperative Genesung relativ schnell erfolgt.

Koronare Stents, kleine Netzröhrchen, die zur Wiederherstellung des Blutflusses in verstopften Arterien eingesetzt werden, spielen weltweit eine entscheidende Rolle bei der Bekämpfung von Erkrankungen der Herzkranzgefäße. Da Gesundheitsdienstleister zunehmend fortschrittliche Stent-Lösungen einsetzen, erlebt der Markt sowohl in den Industrie- als auch in den Schwellenländern ein stetiges Wachstum.

Die wachsende geriatrische Bevölkerung ist ein wichtiger Treiber des Marktwachstums, da das Altern ein wesentlicher Risikofaktor für Herzerkrankungen ist. Darüber hinaus unterstützen verbesserte Erstattungsrichtlinien in verschiedenen Ländern und Regierungsinitiativen zur Senkung der kardiovaskulären Sterblichkeitsrate die Einführung von koronaren Stents.

Bis 2035 wird erwartet, dass sich der Markt hin zu bioresorbierbaren Stents deutlich verlagern wird, angetrieben durch die Präferenz der Patienten für temporäre Implantate gegenüber dauerhaften Lösungen. Dieser Wandel unterstreicht den Trend der Branche hin zu Innovation und patientenorientierter Versorgung.

Welche Treiber treiben die Expansion der Branche für Koronarstents voran?

Zunehmende Prävalenz von Fettleibigkeit dürfte die Gesamtnachfrage erhöhen

Die zunehmende Alterung der Weltbevölkerung führt zu einem wachsenden Patientenpool mit schweren Herz-Kreislauf-Erkrankungen. Außerdem entwickelt sich Bluthochdruck zu einem großen Problem für die öffentliche Gesundheit. Ältere Menschen sind aufgrund des hohen Gesamtcholesterinspiegels im Serum anfälliger für verschiedene Herz-Kreislauf-Erkrankungen.

Außerdem ist Fettleibigkeit einer der Hauptrisikofaktoren, die weltweit für verschiedene Herz-Kreislauf-Erkrankungen verantwortlich sind. Übergewicht oder Fettleibigkeit führen zu einer abnormalen oder übermäßigen Ansammlung von Fetten im Arterienlumen, die verschiedene Gesundheitsprobleme wie koronare Herzkrankheiten verursachen. Daher sind Gewichtsverlust und Adipositas-Management integrale Parameter, um jede Art von Herz-Kreislauf-Erkrankungen zu vermeiden.

Nach Schätzungen der WHO sind jedes Jahr weltweit 2,8 Millionen Todesfälle auf Krankheiten zurückzuführen, die durch Fettleibigkeit verursacht werden. Daher sind die zunehmende Alterung und Fettleibigkeit der Bevölkerung wichtige Faktoren, von denen erwartet wird, dass sie das Wachstum des globalen Marktes für Koronarstents im Prognosezeitraum ankurbeln werden.

Erhöhung der Anzahl der Stent-Verfahren, um den Umsatz zu steigern

Zu den weiteren Vorteilen von Stent-Verfahren gehören die erhebliche Verbesserung der Durchblutung und die Vorbeugung weiterer Schäden am Herzmuskel. Patienten, die an einer Verstopfung der Koronararterien leiden, wird ein Koronarstenting verschrieben. Die Angioplastie ist die erste Behandlungslinie für Patienten, die an akuten Verschlüssen der Herzkranzgefäße leiden. Die Zahl der Patienten, die sich einem Stenting unterziehen, ist in den letzten zehn Jahren stetig gestiegen. Dies ist auf das Aufkommen ambulanter koronarer Stent-Verfahren zurückzuführen, die lange Krankenhausaufenthalte reduzieren. Darüber hinaus hat sich die Verwendung von bioresorbierbaren Koronargerüsten bei der Koronarblockade als vorteilhafter gegenüber medikamentenfreisetzenden Stents erwiesen.

Daher ist eine zunehmende Zahl von Kardiologen, die sich auf Stent-Verfahren für Patienten mit KHK beziehen, ein wichtiger Faktor, der voraussichtlich das Umsatzwachstum des Marktes für koronare Stents in naher Zukunft ankurbeln wird.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus der Marktstudie

Marktwachstum: Es wird erwartet, dass es von 35,5 Mrd. USD im Jahr 2025 auf 57,9 Mrd. USD bis 2035 steigen wird, was einer CAGR von 5,6 % entspricht.

Es wird erwartet, dass es von auf steigen wird, was einer CAGR von entspricht. Technologische Fortschritte: Es wird prognostiziert, dass bioresorbierbare Stents aufgrund der Präferenz der Patienten für temporäre Implantate an Marktdominanz gewinnen werden.

Es wird prognostiziert, dass bioresorbierbare Stents aufgrund der Präferenz der Patienten für temporäre Implantate an Marktdominanz gewinnen werden. Alternde Bevölkerung: Die zunehmende Prävalenz von Herz-Kreislauf-Erkrankungen bei älteren Erwachsenen ist ein wichtiger Wachstumstreiber.

Die zunehmende Prävalenz von Herz-Kreislauf-Erkrankungen bei älteren Erwachsenen ist ein wichtiger Wachstumstreiber. Regionale Expansion: Es wird erwartet, dass die Schwellenländer im asiatisch-pazifischen Raum und in Lateinamerika das schnellste Wachstum verzeichnen werden.

Es wird erwartet, dass die Schwellenländer im asiatisch-pazifischen Raum und in Lateinamerika das schnellste Wachstum verzeichnen werden. Wettbewerb: Top-Player konzentrieren sich auf Forschung und Entwicklung sowie Kooperationen, um kostengünstige, fortschrittliche Stent-Lösungen zu liefern.





"Kontinuierliche Fortschritte in der Technologie für koronare Stents, gepaart mit einem wachsenden Fokus auf minimalinvasive Operationen, verändern den globalen Markt für koronare Stents. Da die Gesundheitssysteme den Schwerpunkt auf Patientenergebnisse und Kosteneffizienz legen, werden Hersteller, die in innovative Stent-Designs investieren, einen Wettbewerbsvorteil erlangen. Darüber hinaus wird die Ausweitung des Zugangs zur Gesundheitsversorgung in Entwicklungsregionen das Marktwachstum in den nächsten zehn Jahren erheblich ankurbeln." Sagt Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President bei Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Welche Faktoren begrenzen das Wachstum des Marktes für Koronarstents?

Einige der führenden Faktoren, die das Wachstum des Marktes begrenzen, sind:

• Verfügbarkeit alternativer Behandlungsmethoden für die koronare Herzkrankheit

• Strenge Vorschriften für die Produktzulassung

• Produktfehler und Produktrückrufe

• Komplikationen im Zusammenhang mit der Implantation von Stents

• Sinkende Kosten für Stents

Analyse nach Ländern

Länder CAGR The USA 1.5 % Kanada 2.7 % Deutschland 1.6 % Frankreich 2.4 % Italien 2.9 % Vereinigtes Königreich 1.9 %

Die USA dominieren den Markt für koronare Stents durch wachsende Prävalenz von Erkrankungen der Herzkranzgefäße

Die nordamerikanische Region dominiert den Marktanteil der koronaren Stents, indem sie sich im Prognosezeitraum den maximalen Anteil sichert. Die USA sind aufgrund der wachsenden Zahl von Herzerkrankungen und der steigenden Zahl von Patienten mit CAD im Prognosezeitraum führend in der Marktgröße. Die zunehmende Akzeptanz der Angioplastie bei Patienten erhöht jedoch die Gesamtproduktion von Koronarstents, was den Marktanteil von Koronarstents in den USA erhöht.

Nach Angaben des National Center for Health Statistics wird jedes Jahr 1 von 4 Todesfällen in den USA durch eine koronare Herzkrankheit (KHK) verursacht. In den USA erleiden etwa 785.000 Menschen ihren ersten Herzinfarkt, 470.000 einen Herzinfarkt. Darüber hinaus haben Rauchen und Umweltverschmutzung in den USA in den letzten Jahren aufgrund veränderter Lebensgewohnheiten die Prävalenz von Erkrankungen der Herzkranzgefäße erhöht.

Britischer Markt für Koronarstents wird durch wachsenden Gesundheitssektor angetrieben

Die Region Europa erobert aufgrund zunehmender Regierungsinitiativen im Prognosezeitraum einen bedeutenden Marktanteil. Das Vereinigte Königreich

Der Markt für Koronarstents ist ein bedeutender Marktführer, der durch die Durchführung neuer Initiativen und Investitionen in den Gesundheitssektor im Prognosezeitraum einen bedeutenden Anteil in der Region beiträgt. Die wichtigsten Hersteller haben das Vereinigte Königreich

Marktgröße für Koronarstents durch die Innovation fortschrittlicher Technologietools zur effizienten Behandlung von Patienten in den letzten Jahren. Darüber hinaus ist die Innovation des PCI-Verfahrens fortgeschritten und wird im Prognosezeitraum vom Gesundheitswesen in den USA am meisten akzeptiert. Darüber hinaus hilft dieses Verfahren, die Überlebensfähigkeit zu verbessern und Brustschmerzen zu lindern.

Koreanische Koronarstents kurbeln den Markt durch wachsende medizinische Infrastruktur an

Der Markt für koronare Stents im asiatisch-pazifischen Raum ist im Prognosezeitraum eine der am schnellsten wachsenden Regionen mit einer hohen CAGR. Korea ist eines der führenden Länder, das das Wachstum des Marktes für koronare Stents durch den Ausbau der medizinischen Infrastruktur in der vorgesehenen Zeit erhöht. Die Hersteller in Korea haben in den letzten Jahren teure Medizinprodukte entwickelt und gemäß den Anforderungen der Endbenutzer innovativ gearbeitet, um eine maximale Leistung zu erzielen. Darüber hinaus bringen diese Akteure hochwertige medizinische Verbrauchsmaterialien für die wirksame Behandlung von Patienten mit koronarer Herzkrankheit auf den Markt, was den koreanischen Markt für koronare Stents wahrscheinlich vergrößern wird. Die Hersteller von Koronarstents in Indien haben sich weiterentwickelt, indem sie Innovation und Kosteneffizienz in den Vordergrund stellen, um in einer wettbewerbsintensiven Branche erfolgreich zu sein.

Japanischer Markt für Koronarstents wächst durch steigendes Bewusstsein für koronare Behandlungen

Japan ist ein weiteres Land im asiatisch-pazifischen Raum, das im Prognosezeitraum ebenfalls den größten Anteil in der Region einnimmt. Das steigende Bewusstsein für die Behandlung von Herzkranzgefäßen und der sinkende Preis für Koronarstents haben das Wachstum des japanischen Marktes für Koronarstents im Prognosezeitraum gesteigert. Darüber hinaus lassen der zunehmend sitzende Lebensstil und die zunehmende Behandlung der Krankheit die Nachfrage nach Koronarstents in Japan im Prognosezeitraum ansteigen. Darüber hinaus treiben das wachsende Zentrum für Herzkrankheiten und die zunehmende Implantation von Koronarstents das Wachstum des japanischen Marktes für Koronarstents in den letzten Jahren voran.

Wie groß ist die Chance in den USA?

Die zunehmende Verbreitung von koronaren Herzkrankheiten (CAD) dürfte das Marktwachstum steigern

Die zunehmende Verbreitung koronarer Herzkrankheiten treibt in den USA die Nachfrage nach interventioneller Kardiologiebehandlung an. Patienten, die an einer langfristigen KHK leiden, entscheiden sich als erste Behandlungsmethode für eine Angioplastie.

Dem National Center for Health Statistics zufolge ist in den USA jedes Jahr jeder vierte Todesfall auf eine koronare Herzkrankheit (KHK) zurückzuführen, etwa 785.000 Menschen erleiden in den USA ihren ersten Herzinfarkt und 470.000 einen Herzinfarkt.

Dies ist auf veränderte Lebensgewohnheiten, Rauchen, Umweltverschmutzung und andere Faktoren zurückzuführen. Diese zunehmende Verbreitung von Erkrankungen der Herzkranzgefäße und die höheren Gesundheitsausgaben in Ländern mit niedrigem bis mittlerem Einkommen werden voraussichtlich das Wachstum des globalen Marktes für Koronarstents im Prognosezeitraum ankurbeln.

Wie lukrativ sind die Möglichkeiten in China?

Günstige staatliche Unterstützung für die Entwicklung des Gesundheitswesens wird den Markt positiv antreiben

Erhöhte staatliche Investitionen in das Gesundheitswesen und die Durchführung neuer Initiativen zur Einführung erschwinglicher Geräte in Märkten mit Kostenbeschränkungen wie China beeinflussen diesen Markt ebenfalls.

Um beispielsweise überhöhte Preise und andere Probleme bei der Lieferung teurer medizinischer Hilfsmittel anzugehen, hat die chinesische Regierung im Januar 2021 ein zentrales Beschaffungsprogramm für hochwertige medizinische Verbrauchsmaterialien eingeführt.

Mit dieser Initiative will die Regierung die Zulieferer überspringen und die Artikel direkt beim Hersteller kaufen, um die überhöhten Preise zu senken. Infolgedessen sind die Kosten für Koronarstents in China drastisch gesunken. Der Durchschnittspreis für Koronarstents wurde seit 2019 um 93 % gesenkt, um die nationale Ausschreibung zu gewinnen.

Marktchancen für Koronarstents – täglich

Der Markt für Koronarstents bietet täglich bedeutende Chancen, insbesondere in Schwellenmärkten, in denen sich die Gesundheitsinfrastruktur verbessert. Die zunehmende Verfügbarkeit erschwinglicher Gesundheitsversorgung und das gestiegene Bewusstsein der Patienten für minimalinvasive Herzoperationen ermöglichen eine stärkere Marktdurchdringung.

Darüber hinaus eröffnen technologische Innovationen wie medikamentenfreisetzende Stents (DES) mit verbesserter Biokompatibilität und bioresorbierbare Stents der nächsten Generation den Herstellern neue Möglichkeiten, sich von der Konkurrenz abzuheben und größere Marktanteile zu erobern.

Der Markt bietet auch die Möglichkeit für Partnerschaften zwischen Krankenhäusern und Stentherstellern, um die Lieferkette zu optimieren und die Verfahrenskosten zu senken. Darüber hinaus wird sich mit der zunehmenden Verbreitung von Telemedizin und Ferngesundheitsdiensten der Zugang zu Herzbehandlungen und Stentverfahren in abgelegenen Regionen voraussichtlich dramatisch verbessern.

Einblicke in Komponenten

Der Markt ist nach Produkttypen segmentiert, wobei medikamentenfreisetzende Stents (DES) im Jahr 2025 aufgrund ihrer Wirksamkeit bei der Verhinderung von Restenosen den größten Marktanteil haben werden. Bare-Metal-Stents (BMS) und bioresorbierbare Gefäßstützen (BVS) sind weitere Schlüsselkomponenten, wobei BVS im Prognosezeitraum voraussichtlich das schnellste Wachstum aufweisen werden.

Zu den wichtigsten Materialsegmenten gehören metallische Stents (Kobalt-Chrom und Platin-Chrom) und Polymerstents , wobei letztere aufgrund ihrer biologisch abbaubaren Eigenschaften an Bedeutung gewinnen.

Wettbewerbsumfeld

Der Markt für Koronarstents hat im Laufe der Jahre bedeutende Fortschritte erzielt, die durch innovative Produktentwicklungen, neue Marktteilnehmer und sich entwickelnde regulatorische Standards vorangetrieben wurden. Diese Faktoren haben gemeinsam die Branche neu gestaltet und die Behandlungsmöglichkeiten für Patienten mit koronarer Herzkrankheit erweitert.

Elunir-Perl, medikamentenfreisetzender Stent von Medinol.

Der im Oktober 2023 von der FDA zugelassene Elunir-Perl stellt eine innovative Lösung für die Behandlung koronarer Herzkrankheiten dar. Dieser Stent wurde für eine sichere und wirksame Behandlung entwickelt und verfügt über fortschrittliche Technologie, um den Patientenbedürfnissen in einer Vielzahl klinischer Szenarien gerecht zu werden.

Der im Oktober 2023 von der FDA zugelassene Elunir-Perl stellt eine innovative Lösung für die Behandlung koronarer Herzkrankheiten dar. Dieser Stent wurde für eine sichere und wirksame Behandlung entwickelt und verfügt über fortschrittliche Technologie, um den Patientenbedürfnissen in einer Vielzahl klinischer Szenarien gerecht zu werden. Xience Sierra von Abbott Laboratories

Der 2018 mit FDA-Zulassung eingeführte medikamentenfreisetzende Stent Xience Sierra wird für seine verbesserte Flexibilität und sein schlankes Profil geschätzt. Er ist in kleinen Durchmessern und größeren Längen erhältlich und wurde speziell für die Durchführung komplexer perkutaner Koronarinterventionen (PCI) entwickelt, wodurch die Patientenergebnisse in schwierigen Fällen verbessert werden.

Der 2018 mit FDA-Zulassung eingeführte medikamentenfreisetzende Stent Xience Sierra wird für seine verbesserte Flexibilität und sein schlankes Profil geschätzt. Er ist in kleinen Durchmessern und größeren Längen erhältlich und wurde speziell für die Durchführung komplexer perkutaner Koronarinterventionen (PCI) entwickelt, wodurch die Patientenergebnisse in schwierigen Fällen verbessert werden. Resolute Onyx 2.0mm von Medtronic

Der 2018 von der FDA zugelassene medikamentenfreisetzende Stent Resolute Onyx 2.0mm ist auf Patienten mit kleinen Koronararterien zugeschnitten. Sein auf Präzision ausgerichtetes Design bewältigt die Herausforderungen, die komplizierte anatomische Strukturen mit sich bringen, und gewährleistet eine wirksamere Behandlung für Patienten mit besonderen kardiovaskulären Anforderungen.



Diese Fortschritte unterstreichen das Engagement der Branche für Innovation und patientenorientierte Lösungen und schaffen die Voraussetzungen für weitere Fortschritte in der Koronarstent-Technologie.

Wichtige Marktteilnehmer

TERUMO CORPORATION

Boston Scientific ist eine gemeinnützige Organisation, die sich auf die Förderung von Wissenschaft und Technologie spezialisiert hat. Sie ist die erste in den USA und hat 19

Medtronic

Gefäßkonzepte

B. Braun Melsungen AG

BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG

Abbott Laboratories

Biosensors International Group, Ltd.

HEXACATH

STENTYS SA

Segmentierung

Nach Produkt:

Medikamentfreisetzende Stents (DES), Bare-Metal-Stents (BMS), bioabsorbierbare Stents, selbstexpandierende Stents, ballonexpandierbare Stents usw.

Nach Endbenutzer:

Krankenhäuser, Herzzentren, ambulante chirurgische Zentren und andere Gesundheitseinrichtungen.

Nach Rohmaterial:

Kobalt-Chrom, Edelstahl, Platin-Chrom, Nickel-Titan, Polymer

Nach Region:

Nordamerika, Lateinamerika, Westeuropa, Südasien und Pazifik, Ostasien, Naher Osten und Afrika.

Authored By

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

