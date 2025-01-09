Eos Energy Enterprises Announces Upcoming Investor Participation

EDISON, N.J., Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) (“Eos” or the “Company”), America’s leading innovator in the design, sourcing, and manufacturing of zinc-based long duration energy storage (LDES) systems, manufactured in the United States, today announced its participation in upcoming investor events.

27th Annual Needham Growth Conference

Chief Executive Officer Joe Mastrangelo and Chief Financial Officer Nathan Kroeker will virtually attend and present at the 27th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Thursday, January 16, 2025. The event will also include 1x1 investor meetings.

Senior Vice President Global Sales and Commercial Operations, Justin Vagnozzi, will speak on a virtual panel ‘Long Duration Energy Storage’ with other industry leaders on Thursday, January 16, 2025, at 12:45 p.m. EST.

Fireside Chat Hosted by Robert W. Baird & Co. (Baird)

Chief Executive Officer Joe Mastrangelo and Chief Financial Officer Nathan Kroeker will participate in a virtual fireside chat hosted by Baird on Tuesday, January 28, 2025. The event will be held at 2:00 p.m. EST.

Investors seeking to engage in these industry events should reach out directly to their representatives at Needham and Baird.

About Eos

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. is accelerating the shift to American energy independence with positively ingenious solutions that transform how the world stores power. Our breakthrough Znyth™ aqueous zinc battery was designed to overcome the limitations of conventional lithium-ion technology. It is safe, scalable, efficient, sustainable, manufactured in the U.S., and the core of our innovative systems that today provides utility, industrial, and commercial customers with a proven, reliable energy storage alternative for 3 to 12-hour applications. Eos was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey. For more information about Eos (NASDAQ: EOSE), visit eose.com .

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.