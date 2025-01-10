CES 2025: AC Future's AI Transformer Home Honored by CNET as one of the Most Innovative New Products

The AI Transformer Home Drivable (AI-THd)

AC Future was recognized by CNET at CES 2025 for its groundbreaking AI Transformer Home Unit, Trailer, and Drivable products.

The AC Future team is honored to be recognized by CNET as one of the top technologies of CES 2025” — Laura Czarnecki, Co-CEO

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AC Future, a leading developer of smart, sustainable living solutions, is proud to have been honored as one of the "Most Innovative New Products at CES 2025" by the renowned tech magazine CNET. The Company launched its first products: AI-THu (AI Transformer Home Unit), the AI-THt (AI Transformer Home Trailer), and the AI-THd (AI Transformer Home Drivable) during the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada. CES attendees can tour the first-ever AI Transformer Home Drivable (AI-THd) in the Las Vegas Convention Center North Hall, Booth 10515.

“The AC Future team is excited to have the AI Transformer Home honored as one of the most innovative new products of CES 2025. The overwhelmingly positive response to our AI Transformer Home has been truly inspiring. We are redefining the future of sustainable, AI-enabled living with our first products to market: the AI-THu, the AI-THt, and the AI-THd. Our focus is to develop sustainable living designs that are beautiful and adaptable to the evolving needs of modern living,” said Laura Czarnecki, Co-CEO of AC Future.

"Our favorite of AC Future's designer mini residences is the AI-Thu, a modular build (as small as 400 square feet) packed with smart technology that helps control lighting, heating, cooling, and appliances, plus solar panels, a water recycling system, atmospheric water generation and a lot more," wrote CNET.

AI-THu: AI Transformer Home Unit

The first product to market in the AC Future portfolio, the AI-THu is an AI-enabled sustainable smart home that transforms to offer 400 square feet of interior living space, including a 40-square-foot outdoor patio. It is built onto a stationary base platform. Inside, the flexible main living area can shift between a comfortable lounge, a productive office, or an additional bedroom. The front expansion provides a convertible living space or workstation, while the master bedroom, accessed privately, incorporates extendable wardrobe options for optimal storage. Equipped with AI smart home technology, solar panels, energy storage, a water generator, premium appliances, and plentiful storage, the AI-THu balances technology, form, and function to create a versatile, refined living experience. The AI-THu allows configurations up to 1,200 square feet for greater customer flexibility.

AI-THt: AI Transformer Home Trailer

The AI-THt is a 24-foot-long transformer home trailer that also expands to offer up to 400 square feet of internal living space. Its unique design leverages AC Future’s patented expansion living technologies present in each AI-TH product, delivering a new standard of mobile living. Customers will have flexible living spaces and furniture to support their lifestyles, leave a smaller carbon footprint through AC Future’s generating and saving technologies, and have Smart AI to enhance their days.

AI-THd: AI Transformer Home Drivable

Visitors to CES can personally experience the world’s first AI-THd. The product is an intelligent, self-sufficient, drivable version of the AI-TH that expands the unit from a small recreational vehicle into a large mobile living space. The AI-THd gives customers the ultimate freedom to move and set up their drivable transformer home in minutes. The AI-THd will have similar AI-enabled smart technologies to the AI-THu and the AI-THt, providing customers with a smart, sustainable, and flexible living platform.

“Our team believes these products will revolutionize housing and provide an AI-enabled solution to the American affordable and sustainable housing crises. Customers can begin placing reservations for our products via www.acfuture.com with initial deliveries expected in Q4 2026,” said Laura Czarnecki, Co-CEO of AC Future.

Customers can now reserve any of the three AI Transformer Homes with early signature delivery for $500 or make a standard reservation for $100 by visiting www.acfuture.com. Media and attendees interested in touring the AI Transformer Home during CES2025 can visit the Las Vegas Convention Center North Hall, Booth 10515, or contact marketing@acfuture.com.

About AC Future

Emerging from stealth in 2023, AC Future focuses on developing smart, sustainable, and flexible housing solutions to tackle the affordable housing crisis. The company, headquartered in Irvine, California, is redefining the concept of mobile living with our multi-scenario solution, the AI Transformer House (AI-TH), which offers maneuverability, expandability, and sustainability. The Company is accepting reservations for its AI Transformer Homes and launched the AI-THd during the upcoming 2025 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada.

AC Future @CES2025

