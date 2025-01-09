Treasury hosts pre-World Economic Forum annual meeting breakfast, 16 Jan

Government invites members of the media to a Pre-World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting breakfast to be held in Johannesburg, Gauteng Province.

The breakfast session, which will be followed by a media briefing, will be attended by government Ministers and business leaders who will form part of the delegation attending the WEF Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

The objective of the breakfast session is to engage on the messaging Team SA will be taking to Davos.

The WEF Annual Meeting will take place in Davos from 20 to 24 January 2025 and will be held under the theme: “Collaboration for the Intelligent Age.”

The pre-WEF Breakfast Session will take place as follows:

Date: Thursday, 16 January 2025

Time: 08:30 (media to arrive at 08:00 to set up)

Venue: NH Johannesburg Hotel, Sandton

RSVP on Media@treasury.gov.za by 5pm on 15 January 2025.

This invite is for media only and space is limited.

For enquiries, please contact Media@treasury.gov.za.

