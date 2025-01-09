KFSHRC’s Study Named Among Top 10 Most Impactful Papers of 2024

RIYADH, Saudia Arabia, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) has solidified its reputation as a global leader in medical innovation with its study on fully robotic liver transplants recognized as one of the Top 10 Most Impactful Papers of 2024 by the American Society of Transplantation.

Building on KFSHRC’s legacy of breakthroughs, the study, ‘Outcomes of Fully Robotic Recipient Living Donor Liver Transplant about the Open Approach,’ represents the world’s first series of fully robotic recipient liver transplants from living donors. The paper highlighted significant advancements in robotic-assisted liver transplantation, including significantly reduced blood loss, shorter hospital stays, and improved cosmetic outcomes compared to traditional open surgery. Importantly, these outcomes were achieved without increasing complication rates, reinforcing KFSHRC’s leadership in setting new surgical innovation and patient care benchmarks.

At the heart of this accomplishment is Professor Dr. Dieter Broering, The Executive Director of the Organ Transplant Centre of Excellence at KFSHRC. A globally recognized leader in robotic-assisted surgeries, Dr. Broering spearheaded in 2024 the world’s first fully robotic left lobe liver transplant. “This achievement highlights the transformative potential of robotic transplant, particularly for procedures previously considered high-risk, and reaffirms our dedication to delivering safer, faster, and more effective outcomes for patients worldwide,” Dr. Broering stated, reflecting on this recognition.

The study was published in the Transplantation Journal, the official monthly publication of The Transplantation Society. With over 58 years of history and over 25,000 annual citations, the journal is a vital platform for pioneering research.

It is noteworthy that KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 20th globally in the list of the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the second consecutive year and has been recognised as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2024 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, it was included in the World’s Best Smart Hospitals list for 2025 by Newsweek magazine.

