Collection of media accreditation for Special Official Funeral of Prof Sibusiso Bengu, 9 to 10 Jan

Members of the media who have successfully applied for accreditation to cover the Special Official Funeral service of the late former Minister Sibusiso Bengu, are requested to collect their accreditation cards as follows:

Venue: Dlangezwa High School, Next to the University of Zululand, Empangeni, KwaZulu-Natal

Day 1: Thursday, 9 January 2025

Time: 09:00 - 17:00

Day 2: Friday, 10 January 2025

Time: 08:00 - 10:00

NB: Members of the media are advised to bring along their ID’s, Driver’s license, passports, press cards or letter from the editor when collecting the accreditation cards.

For more information regarding accreditation contact: Takalani Mukwevho on 082 227 9308

Enquiries:

William Baloyi

Cell: 083 390 7147

#GovZAUpdates

