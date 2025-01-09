Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,388 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,048 in the last 365 days.

Collection of media accreditation for Special Official Funeral of Prof Sibusiso Bengu, 9 to 10 Jan

Members of the media who have successfully applied for accreditation to cover the Special Official Funeral service of the late former Minister Sibusiso Bengu, are requested to collect their accreditation cards as follows:
Venue: Dlangezwa High School, Next to the University of Zululand, Empangeni, KwaZulu-Natal
Day 1: Thursday, 9 January 2025
Time: 09:00 - 17:00

Day 2: Friday, 10 January 2025
Time: 08:00 - 10:00

NB: Members of the media are advised to bring along their ID’s, Driver’s license, passports, press cards or letter from the editor when collecting the accreditation cards.    
For more information regarding accreditation contact: Takalani Mukwevho on 082 227 9308

Enquiries: 
William Baloyi 
Cell: 083 390 7147

#GovZAUpdates
 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Collection of media accreditation for Special Official Funeral of Prof Sibusiso Bengu, 9 to 10 Jan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more