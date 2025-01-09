California mobilizes additional water tenders to Los Angeles fires

The state started tracking this weather event closely over the weekend and began prepositioning resources on Sunday. The Governor has been in constant contact with local, state and federal officials, including President Biden, to ensure an aggressive ongoing response to the fires, as well as keeping resources at the ready for any additional fires that may arise.

Earlier today, Governor Newsom secured a Major Disaster Declaration from President Biden to support ongoing response efforts.

For real-time information on the Los Angeles fires, visit fire.ca.gov.