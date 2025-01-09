Angiography Devices Market to Exhibit Moderate Growth at a CAGR of 6% from 2025 to 2031

PORTLAND, IN, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The rise in number of cardiovascular diseases such as heart attack, stroke, and coronary block artery, increase in advanced products, devices and technologies in the market and their extensive usage in the treatment of cardiovascular diseases drive the growth of market.According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global angiography devices market generated $8.8 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $15.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6% from 2022 to 2031.Angiography is the process used for medical imaging of blood vessel of the neck, brain, heart, heart and kidneys. It is performed using contrast agents that are injected into blood stream through a thin plastic tube (catheter) placed directly in the blood vessel, called angiograms. It is used to detect abnormalities or blockages in blood vessels throughout the circulatory system, and in some organs to diagnose heart diseases, kidney functions, detect kidney cysts or tumors, aneurysm, blood clot, arteriovenous in the brain, and diagnose problems with the retina of the eye.Request Sample Report- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2854 The rise in number of cardiovascular diseases such as heart attack, stroke, and coronary block artery, increase in advanced products, devices and technologies are the Angiography Devices Market Trends which drive the growth of market. For instance, according to a report of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of 2018, 30.3 million U.S. adults were diagnosed with heart disease. In addition, surge in demand for image guided treatment boost the growth of Angiography Devices Market Forecast period.The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global angiography devices market based on product, technology, application, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on the fastest-growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.Based on product, the angiography systems segment held the major market share in 2021, holding more than one-fourth of the global angiography devices market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the angiography accessories segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.Based on technology, the X-ray angiography segment held the major market share in 2021, holding more than half of the global angiography devices market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.Based on application, the diagnostic segment held the major market share in 2021, contributing nearly three-fifths of the global angiography devices market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to cite the highest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2854 Based on region, the market across the Asia-Pacific region held the major market share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the global angiography devices market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same region is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other regions such as Europe, North America, and LAMEA.The key players analyzed in the global angiography devices market report include Abbott Laboratories, Angiodynamics, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, B. The key players analyzed in the global angiography devices market report include Abbott Laboratories, Angiodynamics, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic Inc., Merit Medical Systems, Inc., Siemens Healthcare Gmbh, and Shimadzu Corporation.The report analyzes these key players in the global angiography devices market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance, and operating segments by prominent players in the market. 