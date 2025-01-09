Inclement weather delaying opening of Bluefield, W.Va., disaster recovery center

The Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) in Bluefield, W.Va., will open later than scheduled on Thursday, Jan. 9, because of continued inclement weather. The center will open at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025.

Information for the disaster recovery center:

Bluefield Disaster Recovery Center Maple View Church of Christ 194 Robins Rest Rd. Bluefield, WV 24701 Hours of operation: Thursday, Jan. 9: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Closed Sundays

Survivors do not have to visit a DRC to register with FEMA. You can call 800-621-FEMA (3362). The toll-free telephone line operates seven days a week. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service. You can also register online at DisasterAssistance.gov or through the FEMA App on your phone.

For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page, www.fema.gov/disaster/4851 and www.facebook.com/FEMA.