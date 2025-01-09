DAVE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Dave, Inc. on Behalf of Dave Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Dave, Inc. (“Dave” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DAVE) on behalf of Dave stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Dave has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On December 30, 2024, the Justice Department, together with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), announced a civil enforcement action against Dave Inc. and its co-founder, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Jason Wilk, for alleged violations of the FTC Act and the Restore Online Shoppers’ Confidence Act (ROSCA). The government’s lawsuit alleges that the defendants misled consumers by deceptively advertising Dave’s cash advances, charging hidden fees, misrepresenting how Dave uses customers’ tips and charging recurring monthly fees without providing a simple mechanism to cancel them.

On this news, Dave shares opened at $84.00 on December 31, 2024, representing a drop of over 10% from the day before.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Dave shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.

