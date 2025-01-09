Chromatography System Market to Reach US$ 2.62 Billion with 6.6% CAGR by 2034 | Fact.MR Report

Integration of AI and machine learning in chromatography systems to reduce human error and simplify procedures will be key in driving market growth

Rockville, MD, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global chromatography system market is estimated at US$ 1.39 billion in 2024 and is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2024 to 2034. The market is growing rapidly primarily because of the increasing uses of chromatography in the biotechnology sector to support protein purification, vaccine development, and genomics research. The chromatography system market is heavily influenced by the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, owing to the critical functions of these systems in drug discovery, development, and quality assessment.

Chromatography systems are also widely used in environmental monitoring to identify contaminants and guarantee adherence to legal requirements. By simplifying procedures and lowering human error, automated chromatography systems and the incorporation of AI and machine learning further contribute to market expansion.



For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9668



Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global chromatography system market is projected at US$ 1.39 billion for 2024.

for 2024. Demand for chromatography systems is forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2024 to 2034.

from 2024 to 2034. The market is expected to reach US$ 2.62 billion by 2034-end.

by 2034-end. The market in East Asia is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5% through 2034.

through 2034. The biopharmaceutical companies segment is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% throughout the forecast period.

throughout the forecast period. North America is estimated to account for 7% share of the global market in 2024.

"The market for chromatography systems is undergoing a revolutionary phase due to the convergence of their growing applications across various industries and technological advancements. The ability of chromatography systems to produce accurate results is changing research and analysis methodologies and providing previously unattainable possibilities for advancements across a range of industries," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Chromatography System Market:

Key industry participants like Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; Merck KGaA; Sartorius AG; Agilent Technologies; CAMAG; YMC Co., Ltd.; Shimadzu Corporation; PerkinElmer Inc.; KNAUER Wissenschaftliche Geräte GmbH; Hitachi High-Tech Corporation; Waters Corporation; Repligen Corporation; Tosoh Corporation; Shimadzu Corporation; Bruker; Biobase Biodusty (Shandong), Co., Ltd.; O.I. Corporation; Gilson Incorporated; Malvern Panalytical Ltd., etc. are driving the chromatography system industry.

Advancements in Biotechnology Leading to Expanded Spectrum of Applications for Chromatography Systems:

Accuracy and effectiveness provided by chromatography systems in the separation of intricate biomolecules such as proteins are essential for guaranteeing the efficacy and purity of medications created using biotechnological methods. The field of genomics research is constantly changing, and this requires sophisticated chromatography systems to analyze proteins, RNA, and DNA and better understand the structures and functions of genes. Chromatography is a key tool used in modern biotechnology for purification and quality control in the development of vaccines.

Chromatography systems are essential for the analysis of therapeutic molecules and biomarkers, which advances customized treatments for a range of diseases as the biotechnology sector dives deeper into personalized medicine and precision therapies. The demand for chromatography systems is expected to soar as biotechnology advances, investigating new therapies, improving production methods, and exploring personalized medicine.

Chromatography System Industry News:

A leader in the field, Thermo Fisher Scientific provides a wide range of chromatography consumables, accessories, and software to a variety of sectors.





Shimadzu Corporation has a significant global presence because to its vast experience in analytical instrumentation, especially in HPLC and GC systems.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9668



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the chromatography system market for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product (liquid chromatography systems, gas chromatography systems, supercritical fluid chromatography systems, thin-layer chromatography systems, chromatography columns, auto-sampling systems, consumables & accessories), modality (single-use chromatography systems, multiple-use chromatography systems, continuous chromatography systems, high-performance chromatography systems), usage(process development, commercial), and end user (biopharmaceutical companies, hospitals, diagnostic centers, clinical research organization, academic institutes), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Chromatography syringes market was valued at approximately US$ 78.18 million in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6%, reaching over US$ 140 million by 2032.

High performance liquid chromatography market is projected to increase from a valuation of US$ 5 billion in 2023 to US$ 9 billion by the end of 2033.

Mixed mode chromatography resin market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.7% from 2022 to 2032, reaching a value of nearly US$ 428 million by 2032.

Gas chromatography market, valued at US$ 2.1 billion in 2022, is expected to reach US$ 3.7 billion by 2032, growing at a steady CAGR of 5.8%.

Chromatography accessories and consumables market is valued at US$ 12 billion by 2022 and is anticipated to reach US$ 15 billion by 2026.

Ion chromatography market, valued at US$ 3.05 billion in 2023, is projected to reach US$ 7.2 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 9.2%.

About Us:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Sales Team : sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.