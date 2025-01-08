PRESS RELEASE - Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) to host a Veterans Town Hall and Women Veterans Forum in Kelso

Kelso, WA – Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) will host a Women Veterans Forum from 8:30 to 9:30 and a Veterans Town Hall from 10:00 to 12:30 on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, at Elks Kelso/Longview Lodge #1482, 900 Ash St., Kelso, WA 98626

This double event is presented by the Governor’s Veterans Affairs Advisory Committee (VAAC) and the Women Veterans Advisory Committee (WVAC).

During the Veterans Town Hall, community partners and service providers will discuss how they are helping local veterans and their families. All are welcome to attend and learn more about the programs and services available to veterans, families, and resource providers.

Women Veterans are encouraged to participate in the Women Veterans Forum to network, talk about the needs of Washington State Women Veterans in your area, and discuss how we can provide equitable access and support through ongoing outreach and engagement. The WVAC, works to ensure that women veterans in Washington have fair access to VA services and benefits provided by the federal and state. Registration for the Women Veterans Forum is requested, but not required, to register visit: Women Veterans Forum Registration

The VAAC advises the Governor and the Director of the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) on issues and programs concerning veterans. Join the Town Hall livestream starting at 10am where you will have an opportunity to comment and ask questions https://www.facebook.com/wsdva

Visit the WDVA website at http://www.dva.wa.gov or call 1-800-562-2308 for additional information.

MORE INFORMATION: Information on the WVAC: Women Veterans | WDVA (wa.gov) Information on the VAAC: Governor's Veterans Affairs Advisory Committee (VAAC) | WDVA

PSA: Veterans, families, and community providers, you are invited to a Women Veterans Forum from 8:30 to 9:30 and a Veterans Town Hall from 10:00 to 12:30 on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, Elks Kelso/Longview Lodge #1482, 900 Ash St., Kelso, WA 98626

Call 360-725-2157 or visit www.dva.wa.gov for more information.

###