South Carolina Disaster Recovery Centers Remain Open Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. – At the request of the state, Disaster Recovery Centers in South Carolina will remain open Thursday, Jan. 9. The centers are located at:

Abbeville County, Lowndesville Community Center, 416 Main St., Lowndesville, SC 29659

Open Jan. 8-10, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Beaufort County, St. Helena Branch Library, 6355 Jonathan Francis Sr. Road, St. Helena Island, SC 29920

Open Jan. 8-9, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., Jan. 10, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Chester County, Gateway Conference Center, 3200 Commerce Drive, Suite A, Richburg, SC 29729

Open Monday- Friday. 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.; closed Saturdays and Sundays.

Greenwood County, United Way of the Lakelands, 929 Phoenix St., Greenwood, SC 29646

Open Monday- Saturday. 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.; closed Sundays.

Spartanburg County, C.C. Woodson Community Center, 210 Bomar Ave., Spartanburg, SC 29306

Open Monday- Saturday. 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.; closed Sundays.

To find all other center locations, including those in other states, go to fema.gov/drc or text “DRC” and a Zip Code to 43362.

You can visit any recovery center to meet with representatives of FEMA, the state of South Carolina and the U.S. Small Business Administration. No appointment is needed.

FEMA is encouraging South Carolinians affected by Hurricane Helene to apply for federal disaster assistance as soon as possible. The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance is Jan. 28.

Homeowners and renters in Abbeville, Aiken, Allendale, Anderson, Bamberg, Barnwell, Beaufort, Cherokee, Chester, Edgefield, Fairfield, Greenville, Greenwood, Hampton, Jasper, Kershaw, Laurens, Lexington, McCormick, Newberry, Oconee, Orangeburg, Pickens, Richland, Saluda, Spartanburg, Union and York counties and the Catawba Indian Nation can apply for federal assistance.

The quickest way to apply is to go online to DisasterAssistance.gov . You can also apply using the FEMA App for mobile devices or by calling toll-free 800-621-3362. The telephone line is open every day and help is available in many languages. If you use a relay service, such as Video Relay Service (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service. For a video with American Sign Language, voiceover and open captions about how to apply for FEMA assistance, select this link.

FEMA programs are accessible to survivors with disabilities and others with access and functional needs.