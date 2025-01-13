Curly Salon Celebrates One Year of Redefining Haircare Inclusivity in Omaha

Jason Lassek, a haircare expert with more than 30 years of experience, founded Curly Salon to provide specialized services for people with curly hair, addressing a long-overlooked need in the industry. Founder of Curly Salon Jason Lassek’s passion for inclusivity and personalized care has made Curly Salon a trailblazer in Omaha, offering expert curly cuts, hydration treatments and silk presses to clients of all hair types and backgrounds. Stylist Shani White specializes in short hair, creating customized cuts and colors that highlight the client's best features. Stylist Nakeita Lewis is a haircare specialist with expertise in various hair types and a passion for curly hair across all cultures. She offers hair color services for curly, straight and loc'd styles.

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Curly Salon, the trailblazing hair studio dedicated to empowering people with curly hair, proudly marks its one-year anniversary. With a mission to foster inclusivity and redefine salon experiences in Omaha, Curly Salon focuses on expertise, innovation and care for clients of all hair types and cultural backgrounds.

Founded by Jason Lassek, a hair care expert with 30 years of experience, Curly Salon was created to address the unique challenges that curly haired individuals often face. “One of the things that was so repetitive when I would have customers sit in my chair is that it was so challenging to find people who specialized in curly hair,” Lassek shared.

“When someone works with you, not just for the health of your hair but you as a person, you really feel seen and cared for in a way that's kind of inexplicable,” said client, Deborah, who has been a client of stylist Octavia Gillmore for the past five years.

Curly Salon’s approach goes beyond styling—it offers a personalized haircare journey. From assessing diverse hair textures to providing targeted services like curly cuts, hydration treatments and silk presses, the salon stands out for its commitment to enhancing both hair health and client confidence.

A parent of a biracial daughter highlighted the salon’s life-changing guidance: “Having a biracial daughter, I had no idea how to do her hair, and she has a lot of hair. Just knowing the right products to use, how to keep her scalp moisturized, how to keep the braids looking nice, wrapping her hair—all those types of things—they’ve been really good about helping me with.”

Among the innovative services offered are micromist steam treatments for intense hydration, light therapy to encourage hair growth, and the Japanese headspa, which provides a luxurious, holistic approach to scalp care. The headspa merges hair and scalp health with relaxation. The various treatments address thinning hair, scalp conditions and increased scalp circulation. “We offer a micromist steam, which is very hydrating for the scalp and the hair and gives a lot of shine. We have ozone in it, and then also light therapy,” Lassek explained.

Stylist Nakita Lewis said, “I work with different cultures and different people from different places around the world and we all have different textures of curly so when I assess the person, it depends on what their hair feels like, how it's absorbing moisture and those kinds of things.”

Curly Salon’s commitment to inclusivity is already leaving an indelible mark on Omaha’s beauty landscape. “Our mission is that no matter who comes through our doors, they can be serviced, and they can be serviced well,” Lassek emphasized. “I hope that our impact is basically bringing inclusivity to every salon.”

As Curly Salon celebrates its first anniversary, it continues to inspire the community and set a precedent for inclusive hair care. Clients can expect a welcoming environment where their unique hair needs are met with expertise, innovation and genuine care.

About Curly Salon

Curly Salon is an Omaha-based hair salon specializing in curly hair care. With a focus on inclusivity, innovation, and personalized service, the salon welcomes clients of all hair types and cultural backgrounds. Services range from curly specific cuts and hydration treatments to advanced offerings like light therapy and the Japanese headspa, ensuring every client feels confident and cared for. For more information about Curly Salon and its services, visit https://curlyomaha.com/ or follow them on Facebook and Instagram. Or, view this video to learn more: https://youtu.be/HkNus2-iFY0?si=HjEtyOvESDL4TwpZ.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.