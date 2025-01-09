MeRT for Autism Featured in the San Francisco Chronicle

Brain Performance Technologies’ MeRT therapy for autism featured in the SF Chronicle, highlighting benefits for improving brain function and quality of life.

Our goal is to help people; magnetic brain stimulation is an established evidenced based treatment for variety of mental health disorders. We are proud to offer it to those with autism.” — Kelley Jensen

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brain Performance Technologies, the Bay Area’s leading provider of MeRT (magnetic e-resonance therapy), is proud to announce its recent feature in the San Francisco Chronicle. Journalist Annie Vainshtein highlighted the potential of MeRT for individuals with autism in her latest article, which chronicles a family’s six-week journey with the treatment.The article sheds light on the experiences of a local family who pursued MeRT therapy for their autistic child. It provides an in-depth look at the measurable changes they observed, offering insight into how this therapy can support families navigating autism. The story underscores the growing interest in alternative, non-invasive treatments for individuals with mental health and developmental disorders.MeRT is a specialized form of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS). By delivering targeted, safe, and non-invasive magnetic stimulation to the brain, MeRT aims to enhance brain activity, including the production of alpha waves. This therapy is designed to improve functionality for individuals with a variety of mental health conditions, including autism spectrum disorder.“We’re honored to see MeRT featured in the San Francisco Chronicle,” said Kelley Jensen from Brain Performance Technologies. “Our goal is to help people; magnetic brain stimulation is an established evidence-based treatment for a variety of mental health disorders. We are proud to offer it to those with autism.”The Chronicle’s coverage highlights the struggles and triumphs of families dealing with autism and emphasizes the importance of exploring accessible treatments. While there is currently no cure for autism, therapies like MeRT offer a pathway toward improved quality of life and functionality.The full article by Annie Vainshtein can be read here: San Francisco Chronicle Article For more information about MeRT and its applications, visit Brain Performance Technologies at www.1bpt.com or join the MeRT for Autism USA Facebook group to hear more testimonials and read relevant studies.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.