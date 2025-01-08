Court Favors Glendale in Sierra Club’s Lawsuit

The California Court of Appeal has ruled in favor of Glendale in a lawsuit the Sierra Club, a grassroots environmental organization, took out against the city in March 2022.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.