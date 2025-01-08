Submit Release
News Search

There were 784 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,905 in the last 365 days.

Court Favors Glendale in Sierra Club’s Lawsuit

The California Court of Appeal has ruled in favor of Glendale in a lawsuit the Sierra Club, a grassroots environmental organization, took out against the city in March 2022.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Court Favors Glendale in Sierra Club’s Lawsuit

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more