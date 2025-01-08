FluidForm Bio™ Announces Participation at Biotech Showcase and the 14th Annual LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event   

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FluidForm Bio™, a leader in cell therapies for chronic diseases such as type 1 diabetes, today announced that Mike Graffeo, CEO and co-founder, will deliver a company overview and conduct one-on-one meetings at Biotech Showcase, which is being held January 13-15, in San Francisco.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, January 15th

Time: 9:45am PT

In addition to a corporate update, FluidForm will share updated data on its lead program in islet cell replacement therapy, including data out to 100+ days demonstrating durable euglycemia in SCID beige mice.

For more information, or to register: https://informaconnect.com/biotech-showcase/

14th Annual LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event

FluidForm will also be meeting with institutional investors at the 14th Annual LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event on Wednesday, January 15, in San Francisco.

For more information, or to register: https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_113731/conference_home.html

About FluidForm Bio™

FluidForm Bio™ is a biotechnology company developing next-generation cell therapies for chronic diseases leveraging its proprietary FRESH™ 3D bioprinting technology platform. Using FRESH, FluidForm creates functional tissue with the same materials found in the human body, eliminating chemistries and materials known to trigger negative immune response. FRESH is a powerful vascularization platform, allowing the building of densely cellular vascularized tissue that maintains viability upon implant.

The company’s lead program is an islet cell therapy for type 1 diabetes in which insulin-producing beta cells are arranged in a tissue scaffold ready for subcutaneous implantation. This method is less invasive and less toxic when compared to other delivery sites, offering retrievability and reducing surgical risks and recovery time for patients.

This novel approach to islet cell replacement therapy presents a transformative advancement in diabetes treatment. With superior fabrication techniques, enhanced vascularization, a robust immune modulation platform, and a convenient subcutaneous implant, this method addresses many limitations of current technologies. These improvements offer the potential for a more effective, durable, and patient-friendly therapy, offering new hope for individuals with diabetes.

Founded in 2018, FluidForm is headquartered in Waltham, MA. To learn more, please visit: fluidformbio.com or connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact:

Corey Davis, Ph.D.

LifeSci Advisors

+1 212 915 2577

cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com

Legal Disclaimer:

