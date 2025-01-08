SAMHSA awards $1 million grants to 15 participants in Medicaid behavioral health program 

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration Jan. 7 announced it will award $1 million grants to 14 states and Washington, D.C., to take part in the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic Medicaid Demonstration Program. The program provides states with sustainable funding to help them expand access to mental health and substance use services.

The latest states selected are Alaska, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Louisiana, Maryland, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, Washington and West Virginia. Participants must ensure patients have access to a comprehensive range of services that provide care coordination, incorporate evidence-based practices and give support based on a community needs assessment — including crisis services that are available 24/7.