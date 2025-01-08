Submit Release
Legislative Officials and New Members Sworn In by Chief Justice on Opening Day

The One Hundred Ninth Legislature began its session on January 8, 2025, with the tradition of swearing in new members and officials. Chief Justice Jeffrey Funke, escorted into the legislative chamber by two groups of state senators, administered oaths during the morning event.

In addition to the newly elected state senators, the Chief Justice administered oaths to Speaker of the Legislature John Arch, Clerk Brandon Metzler, Assistant Clerk Mike Hybl, and Chief Sergeant at Arms Scott Black.

