Investors who lost money on Aehr Test Systems, Inc.(AEHR) should contact Levi & Korsinsky about pending Class Action - AEHR

NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Aehr Test Systems, Inc. ("Aehr" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AEHR) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Aehr investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between January 9, 2024 and March 24, 2024. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/aehr-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=121214&wire=3

AEHR investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) contrary to prior representations to investors, Aehr was continuing to experience substantial delays in customer orders; (ii) the foregoing issue was likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s revenue growth; (iii) accordingly, the Company’s business and/or financial prospects were overstated; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Aehr during the relevant time frame, you have until February 3, 2025 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services’ Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 17th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.