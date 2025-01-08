Georgians Have One Month Left to Apply for FEMA Assistance Deadline

ATLANTA – Georgia survivors of Tropical Storm Debby (Aug. 4—20. 2024) and Hurricane Helene (Sept. 24—Oct. 30, 2024) in the counties designated for Individual Assistance have just one month left to apply for FEMA assistance.

The application period for federal disaster assistance ends on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025.

If you had storm-related expenses and live in one of the listed counties, you are encouraged to apply for FEMA disaster assistance. FEMA assistance can provide grants for temporary housing, home repairs and other disaster-related needs.

Georgians can apply at DisasterAssistance.gov. You can also apply using the FEMA App for mobile devices or by calling toll-free 800-621-3362. The telephone line is open every day and help is available in most languages. Survivors can also contact the Georgia Call Center Monday through Saturday at 678-547-2861 for assistance with their application.

To apply in person, visit a Disaster Recovery Center, where FEMA specialists can help you apply for assistance, upload documents, answer questions and provide information on available resources. You may visit any open Disaster Recovery Center. For locations and hours, go online to fema.gov/drc. All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology.

For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to FEMA Accessible: Applying for Individual Assistance - YouTube.

Counties approved for assistance for Hurricane Helene are: Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brantley, Brooks, Bryan, Bulloch, Burke, Butts, Camden, Candler, Charlton, Chatham, Clinch, Coffee, Colquitt, Columbia, Cook, Dodge, Echols, Effingham, Elbert, Emanuel, Evans, Fulton, Glascock, Glynn, Hancock, Irwin, Jeff Davis, Jefferson, Jenkins, Johnson, Lanier, Laurens, Liberty, Lincoln, Long, Lowndes, McDuffie, McIntosh, Montgomery, Newton, Pierce, Rabun, Richmond, Screven, Stephens, Taliaferro, Tattnall, Telfair, Thomas, Tift, Toombs, Treutlen, Ware, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Wheeler and Wilkes.

Counties approved for assistance for Tropical Storm Debby are: Bryan, Bulloch, Chatham, Effingham, Evans, Liberty, Long and Screven.

FEMA provides help to all disaster survivors, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, religion, age, disability, English proficiency or economic status. Our top priority is ensuring that disaster assistance is reaching people in need.

For the latest information about Georgia’s recovery, visit fema.gov/helene/georgia and fema.gov/disaster/4821. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or follow FEMA on social media at: FEMA Blog on fema.gov, @FEMA or @FEMAEspanol on X, FEMA or FEMA Espanol on Facebook, @FEMA on Instagram, and via FEMA YouTube channel. Also, follow Administrator Deanne Criswell on X @FEMA_Deanne.