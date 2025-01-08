Georgia Disaster Recovery Center in Lincoln County Set to Close Jan. 8

ATLANTA – The Disaster Recovery Center in Lincoln County is scheduled to close permanently at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. The center is located at:

Lincoln County

Lincoln County Recreation Department

Walter T. Norman Gym

1962 Rowland-York Drive

Lincolnton, GA 30817

Additional centers remain open in the following counties until further notice:

Open Monday – Saturday from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Appling County Closed temporarily. Will open in this new location on Wednesday, Jan. 8 Appling County Center 83 S Oak St Baxley, GA 31513 Coffee County The Atrium

114 N. Peterson Avenue Douglas, GA 31533 Emanuel County Southeastern Technical College Special Programs Building 346 Kite Road, Building 1 Swainsboro, GA 30401 Jefferson County National Guard Bid-EOC 1841 Hwy. 24 West Louisville, GA 30434 Laurens County Old West Laurens Middle School 338 West Laurens School Road Dublin, GA 31021 Lowndes County (new location): Valdosta State University Foundation, Inc. 901 N. Patterson St. Valdosta, GA 31601 McDuffie County Thomson Depot 111 Railroad St. Thomson, GA 30824 Richmond County Hub for Community Innovation 631 Chafee Ave. Augusta, GA 30904 Screven County Screven County Library 106 Community Drive Sylvania, GA 30467 Wilkes County Washington Fire Department (Training Room) 212 E. Court St. Washington, GA 30673 FEMA Mobile Registration Center location and hours Jeff Davis County Jeff Davis County Recreation Department 83 Buford Road Hazlehurst, GA 31539 Monday, Dec. 23 -- Saturday, Jan. 11 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To find center locations in the state, visit FEMA’s Hurricane Helene Georgia Page, FEMA’s DRC Locator or text “DRC” and your Zip Code to 43362. All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology.

Homeowners and renters in Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brantley, Brooks, Bryan, Bulloch, Burke, Butts, Camden, Candler, Charlton, Chatham, Clinch, Coffee, Colquitt, Columbia, Cook, Dodge, Echols, Effingham, Elbert, Emanuel, Evans, Fulton, Glascock, Glynn, Hancock, Irwin, Jeff Davis, Jefferson, Jenkins, Johnson, Lanier, Laurens, Liberty, Lincoln, Long, Lowndes, McDuffie, McIntosh, Montgomery, Newton, Pierce, Rabun, Richmond, Screven, Stephens, Taliaferro, Tattnall, Telfair, Thomas, Tift, Toombs, Treutlen, Ware, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Wheeler and Wilkes counties can visit any open center to meet with representatives of FEMA, the State of Georgia and the U.S. Small Business Administration. No appointment is needed.

If you are in an affected county, you are encouraged to apply for FEMA disaster assistance. There are several ways to apply: online at DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA App for mobile devices or call toll-free 800-621-3362. The telephone line is open every day and help is available in most languages.

Disaster Assistance Teams are also on the ground in affected counties going door-to-door to help survivors register for assistance.

For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to FEMA Accessible: Applying for Individual Assistance - YouTube.

For the latest information about Georgia’s recovery, visit fema.gov/helene/georgia and fema.gov/disaster/4821. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or follow FEMA on social media at: FEMA Blog on fema.gov, @FEMA or @FEMAEspanol on X, FEMA or FEMA Espanol on Facebook, @FEMA on Instagram, and via FEMA YouTube channel. Also, follow Administrator Deanne Criswell on X @FEMA_Deanne.