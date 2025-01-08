Georgia Disaster Recovery Center in Lincoln County Set to Close Jan. 8
ATLANTA – The Disaster Recovery Center in Lincoln County is scheduled to close permanently at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. The center is located at:
Lincoln County
Lincoln County Recreation Department
Walter T. Norman Gym
1962 Rowland-York Drive
Lincolnton, GA 30817
Additional centers remain open in the following counties until further notice:
Open Monday – Saturday from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|
Appling County
Closed temporarily. Will open in this new location on Wednesday, Jan. 8
Appling County Center
83 S Oak St
Baxley, GA 31513
|
Coffee County
The Atrium
Douglas, GA 31533
|
Emanuel County
Southeastern Technical College
Special Programs Building
346 Kite Road, Building 1
Swainsboro, GA 30401
|
Jefferson County
National Guard Bid-EOC
1841 Hwy. 24 West
Louisville, GA 30434
|
Laurens County
Old West Laurens Middle School
338 West Laurens School Road
Dublin, GA 31021
|
Lowndes County (new location):
Valdosta State University Foundation, Inc.
901 N. Patterson St.
Valdosta, GA 31601
|
McDuffie County
Thomson Depot
111 Railroad St.
Thomson, GA 30824
|
Richmond County
Hub for Community Innovation
631 Chafee Ave.
Augusta, GA 30904
|
Screven County
Screven County Library
106 Community Drive
Sylvania, GA 30467
|
Wilkes County
Washington Fire Department (Training Room)
212 E. Court St.
Washington, GA 30673
FEMA Mobile Registration Center location and hours
|
Jeff Davis County
Jeff Davis County Recreation Department
83 Buford Road
Hazlehurst, GA 31539
Monday, Dec. 23 -- Saturday, Jan. 11
8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
To find center locations in the state, visit FEMA’s Hurricane Helene Georgia Page, FEMA’s DRC Locator or text “DRC” and your Zip Code to 43362. All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology.
Homeowners and renters in Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brantley, Brooks, Bryan, Bulloch, Burke, Butts, Camden, Candler, Charlton, Chatham, Clinch, Coffee, Colquitt, Columbia, Cook, Dodge, Echols, Effingham, Elbert, Emanuel, Evans, Fulton, Glascock, Glynn, Hancock, Irwin, Jeff Davis, Jefferson, Jenkins, Johnson, Lanier, Laurens, Liberty, Lincoln, Long, Lowndes, McDuffie, McIntosh, Montgomery, Newton, Pierce, Rabun, Richmond, Screven, Stephens, Taliaferro, Tattnall, Telfair, Thomas, Tift, Toombs, Treutlen, Ware, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Wheeler and Wilkes counties can visit any open center to meet with representatives of FEMA, the State of Georgia and the U.S. Small Business Administration. No appointment is needed.
If you are in an affected county, you are encouraged to apply for FEMA disaster assistance. There are several ways to apply: online at DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA App for mobile devices or call toll-free 800-621-3362. The telephone line is open every day and help is available in most languages.
Disaster Assistance Teams are also on the ground in affected counties going door-to-door to help survivors register for assistance.
For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to FEMA Accessible: Applying for Individual Assistance - YouTube.
For the latest information about Georgia’s recovery, visit fema.gov/helene/georgia and fema.gov/disaster/4821. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or follow FEMA on social media at: FEMA Blog on fema.gov, @FEMA or @FEMAEspanol on X, FEMA or FEMA Espanol on Facebook, @FEMA on Instagram, and via FEMA YouTube channel. Also, follow Administrator Deanne Criswell on X @FEMA_Deanne.
