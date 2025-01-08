UPDATED** Commission Returns to Dyersburg for First 2025 Meeting

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission will hold its first 2025 meeting in Dyersburg at the Lenox Event & Golf Co. at the Farms beginning at 1.p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9 with committee meetings. Due to the forecast of inclement weather, the Friday (Jan. 10) session of the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission’s January meeting has been postponed to Jan. 24 and will be held at the TWRA Region II office in Nashville.

On Thursday, Dr. Brad Cohen, Tennessee Tech University, will provide an annual report on the mallard research project. The field study is now in its fifth year on state and federal refuges in West Tennessee.

Dave Kostersky, from Ducks Unlimited Canada, returns as a guest at the TFWC meeting. Updates will be provided on the Fall Flights Program, the wetlands projects on the duck breeding grounds in prairie Canada, and the continued partnership with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

The TWRA Fisheries Division will present a preview of the 2025-26 sport fish and commercial fishing regulations. A public comment period will be available following the meeting. The Commission is scheduled to vote on the regulations at its February meeting.

The rule hearing for Rules Governing the Commercial Use of Wildlife and Rules and Regulations for Fish Farming, Catch-Out Operations, and Bait Dealers, and the rule hearing for Rules Governing Equipment Required on Vessels and Navigation have been extended to Jan. 24. Public comment will remain open through Jan. 17.

