Evertreen’s 2024 Christmas Planting Round: Celebrating Partnerships for a Greener Future

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Evertreen, the world’s leading platform for global reforestation, proudly concludes its 2024 Christmas planting round, adding to the ongoing success of our mission to combat deforestation and climate change. Through this initiative, we have continued to collaborate with businesses worldwide, planting trees across Madagascar, Asia, Europe, and North America, revitalizing ecosystems, and empowering local communities.

As of today, Evertreen has planted a total of 2,008,852 trees globally, offsetting 1,822,385 tons of CO2 and generating over 251,094 working hours for local farmers. These numbers reflect our platform's collective efforts since its inception, and the Christmas planting round has contributed significantly to this overall total.

This year’s Christmas planting round helped us take another major step toward restoring vital ecosystems, with a special focus on Madagascar. The trees planted here are playing a key role in restoring habitats for endangered species, providing stable employment opportunities for local farmers, and continuing our mission of environmental recovery.

We are also proud to highlight the exceptional efforts of companies like HSBC, whose staff supported reforestation efforts by walking at their London HQ, demonstrating how workplace sustainability can have a direct and lasting impact.

Furthermore, through our eco-friendly t-shirt sponsorship program, participating companies have not only showcased their commitment to sustainability but also left a practical and meaningful gift for the farmers who are directly involved in planting the trees.

We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to all the companies that have supported the 2024 Christmas planting round, including:

• Arionkoder

• Autex Acoustics

• BlockCellar

• Clearpoint Recycling

• CommerceCX

• DeHealth

• Denis Bournerias Recrutement

• DNA Vibe

• Duke Smart Staffing Solutions

• Fiorini Packaging

• Freshworks

• Global Compliance Group

• GoBeyond Procurement

• Hybrid Lynx

• Indevia Accounting

• Intelogix

• International Study Programs

• Itility

• Kirk Lenga (Sponsorship in the name of NYFA)

• Million Deliveries

• Nature is Beautiful

• NW Roots Construction

• Pernini Legal

• QASource

• RIDDEC Venture Studio

• Ridgetop Research

• Serenity

• StartMeUp.AI

• TBO.COM

• The Coaching Solution

• TinyBox Academy

• WD Assist

Several companies shared their thoughts on the importance of reforestation and their role in supporting the initiative:

“DNA Vibe has cut packaging waste and is amplifying its impact by planting hundreds of trees with Evertreen,” said DNA Vibe.

“Reforestation is not only about planting trees but also about cultivating a mindset of responsibility and sustainability. At TinyBox Academy, we inspire leaders to take bold steps toward creating a greener, more innovative future,” said TinyBox Academy.

Evertreen’s efforts have garnered international acclaim, including a feature in Forbes Italia, showcasing our innovative approach to sustainability. Our platform continues to inspire individuals and businesses around the world to take action against climate change, creating a sustainable future for all.

As we conclude the 2024 Christmas planting round, we reflect on the incredible partnerships that made this initiative a success. Each tree planted helps combat climate change, stabilize soils, restore biodiversity, and ensure a brighter future for the planet.

For more information on how your company can contribute to Evertreen’s reforestation initiatives, visit www.evertreen.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.