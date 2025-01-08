DEADLINE ALERT for KYTX, SUI, MGPI, APLT Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Opportunity to Lead Securities Fraud Class Actions

BENSALEM, Pa., Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYTX)

Class Period: February 2024 IPO

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 7, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) adverse data it possessed related to one of its trials; (2) the risk posed by the Company’s withholding of adverse data regarding one of its clinical trials; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI)

Class Period: February 28, 2019 – September 24, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 10, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) Board members’ insider trading, loans taken on behalf of Sun Communities by CEO Shiffman, and the mortgage signed by CEO Shiffman on behalf of an entity called DH Bingham Farms LLC; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGPI)

Class Period: May 4, 2023 – October 30, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 14, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there had been a slowdown in consumption and oversupply in their products; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLT)

Class Period: January 3, 2024 – December 2, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 18, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Applied Therapeutics was not adhering to trial protocol and good clinical practices which, in turn, created an exceedingly severe risk that the trial data would be rejected by the FDA in the context of an NDA; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

