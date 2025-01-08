Brooke Paup appointed as Chairwoman of TCEQ

Governor Greg Abbott announced the appointment of Brooke Paup as Chairwoman of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) for a term set to expire on Aug. 31, 2027.

She joins Commissioners Bobby Janecka and Catarina Gonzales.

“Governor Abbott made a great choice in appointing Chairwoman Paup to TCEQ,” said Commissioner Janecka, “Her knowledge and experience in the environmental field is a great advantage for the agency.”

“I would like to congratulate Chairwoman Paup on her appointment to TCEQ,” said Commissioner Gonzales, “I am excited to work with her on the commission and continue our mission of protecting public health and natural resources consistent with sustainable economic development for the state of Texas.”

Paup has 19 years of state government experience. She has served as a board member of the Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) since 2018 and was appointed Chairwoman of TWDB on April 22, 2021.

Formerly she served as the director of legislative affairs for the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts and spent several years at the Office of the Attorney General. Paup began her state service as legislative counsel at the Office of State-Federal Relations in Washington D.C. under Governor Rick Perry.

Governor Abbott appointed her to the Environmental Flows Advisory Group in 2022. Paup is a council member of the Texas Farm and Ranch Lands Conservation Program as well as a member of the State Bar of Texas, Junior League, and Symphony League. She received the 2021 Rainmaker Award from the Texas Water Foundation. Paup holds a Bachelor of Arts from Texas A&M University and a Juris Doctor from Texas Tech University School of Law.