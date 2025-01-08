Submit Release
UPDATE – Myriad Genetics to Present at 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

News release updated to include the members of the management team speaking at the conference.

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, today announced Paul J. Diaz, President and CEO, and Sam Raha, COO, will present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 3:45pm PT (6:45pm ET).

The presentation will be available through a live webcast in the investor relations section of Myriad’s website at investor.myriad.com. An archived edition of the presentation will be available later that day.

About Myriad Genetics
Myriad Genetics is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad develops and offers genetic tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit www.myriad.com.

Investor Contact
Matt Scalo
(801) 584-3532
IR@myriad.com

Media Contact
Glenn Farrell
(385) 318-3718
PR@myriad.com


