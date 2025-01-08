Drone Nerds Launches The Latest DJI Enterprise Drones, The Matrice 4 Series

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drone Nerds, one of North America’s largest enterprise drone retailers, service providers, and a DJI Platinum partner, has launched DJI’s latest enterprise drone series, the DJI Matrice 4E, along with the thermal version, the DJI Matrice 4T. Both models are integrated with powerful AI capabilities that facilitate object, vessel, and vehicle detection and tracking, which are especially useful during search and rescue missions. Another series feature includes measurement with the laser range finder, which supports pinpoints, line drawing, and area calculation, for faster, more efficient missions.





The DJI Matrice 4E has new, upgraded specs and three cameras, including a wide-angle camera, medium tele camera, and tele camera. The wide-angle camera has a 4/3 CMOS sensor, 20MP effective pixels, f/2.8-f/11, and a mechanical shutter. The medium tele camera has a 1/1.3″ CMOS sensor and 48MP effective pixels. The tele camera itself has a 1/1.5″ CMOS sensor and 48MP effective pixels. The laser range finder offers a measurement range of 1800 m (1 Hz), an oblique incidence range of 600 m (1 Hz), a blind zone of 1 m, and a range accuracy of (m): ± (0.2 + 0.0015 × D).





The DJI Matrice 4T has all of those features, plus an infrared thermal camera and a NIR auxiliary light. The infrared thermal camera’s resolution is 640 × 512, f/1.0, has an equivalent focal length of 53 mm, uncooled VOx microbolometer, and supports a high-res mode. The NIR auxiliary light features a 6° field of view, with an illumination distance of 100 m.



The M4 series drones are equipped with four intelligent flight modes, Cruise, FlyTo, SmartTrack, and POI. Cruise allows pilots to fly without constantly pressing the control sticks, ideal for long flights and missions. FlyTo can automatically adjust speed and height depending on the environment. The SmartTrack mode offers precise positioning and zoom adjustments. Finally, POI supports efficient modeling tasks by offering continuous observation and 3D modeling of buildings while flying through a specific area.



Adding to its robust capabilities, the M4 series offers 5-directional oblique capture—the gimbal intelligently rotates and shoots at multiple angles based on the survey area, whereas previous models had to achieve the same by having to conduct multiple flights. With the 3-directional ortho capture, the M4 drones can capture laterally, reducing lateral overlap. Among other powerful capabilities is the ability to smart capture objects in 3D, allowing pilots to capture and create a rough model of structures on the remote controller. This can also help pilots generate precise mapping routes close to a structure’s surface.



“The M4 series is an incredible launch from DJI at the start of 2025; it features powerful AI along with features and upgrades that are going to impact the efficiency of various jobs across varying use cases. We’re ready to get these drones up in the air,” states Jeremy Schneiderman, CEO of Drone Nerds.



About Drone Nerds: Established in 2014, Drone Nerds focuses on ensuring its customers have the right UAV solution for their unique operational needs. With its proprietary Always Flying™ program, Drone Nerds provides reliability and assurance for enterprise implementations across industry verticals, including public safety, government, agriculture, construction, energy, inspection, and more.



For more information, visit enterprise.dronenerds.com .

