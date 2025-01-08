Live Life Now With Purpose Launches Coaching Program to Empower Divorced Women

Live Life Now With Purpose introduces a transformative new coaching initiative, offering emotional support and purpose-driven strategies to help women rebuild their lives after divorce.

Detroit, Michigan, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Life Now With Purpose announces a new coaching program developed by certified life coach and published author Nanette Murphy, aimed at helping divorced women move forward with renewed confidence. Drawing from her personal experience of a 20-year marriage and firsthand encounters with anxiety and depression, Murphy’s mission is to guide others through a journey of healing and self-empowerment.

Addressing the Challenges Women Face

Divorce can be a period of significant upheaval, bringing emotional and financial strain. Studies indicate that nearly 70% of divorces in the United States are initiated by women. Despite taking that step, many face challenging transitions, including a potential decrease in financial stability. According to some reports, around 27% of divorced women may live below the poverty line—nearly double the figure for divorced men.

Murphy, who raised three children amid her own divorce, understands how overwhelming this process can be. She notes, “Ending a marriage often sparks questions about self-worth and the future. This initiative seeks to offer fresh perspectives and guidance on overcoming feelings of disconnection and insecurity.”

A New Approach to Post-Divorce Growth

Traditional methods, such as counseling, can be beneficial in exploring past pain. Yet, Murphy believes many individuals need more action-oriented support. Through her coaching, she encourages participants to focus on tangible goals, clarity about next steps, and the cultivation of a forward-looking mindset.

“Therapy can be effective for reflecting on what happened,” Murphy explains. “However, I found that some women remain stuck revisiting old wounds. My focus is on helping them identify strengths, build practical plans, and step into a new phase of life with a sense of optimism.”

Fostering a Supportive Alliance

Beyond coaching sessions, Murphy offers a supportive partnership that fosters reassurance and encouragement. For those who feel alone or overwhelmed, having a steady advocate can make a significant difference during a tumultuous life shift.

She adds, “My hope is to remind women that divorce is not the final story. Even in challenging moments, it can become an opportunity to rediscover who they are and explore new possibilities.”

A Path Toward Thriving

Research shows divorced women face higher risks of depression and are more likely to navigate long stretches without remarrying. In response, Live Life Now With Purpose tailors resources that address both emotional well-being and the practical realities of life after divorce.

“By reframing the experience,” Murphy says, “this period can become a catalyst for growth and reinvention. A new chapter awaits those willing to embrace possibility and reclaim a sense of direction.”

About Live Life Now With Purpose

Live Life Now With Purpose is dedicated to offering structured, forward-thinking coaching solutions that empower divorced women to reconnect with their aspirations and chart a course toward a fulfilling life. Founded by certified life coach and author Nanette Murphy, the organization provides tools and guidance designed to encourage personal growth and resilience after challenging life transitions.

