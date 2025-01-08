Supply Chain Analytics Market Growth

Rise in adoption of Big Data technologies drive the global supply chain analytics market growth.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " The Supply Chain Analytics Market to Generate USD 16.82 Billion by 2027 | A Game Changer in Business Optimization ." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.According to the report, the global supply chain analytics market generated $4.53 billion in 2019, and is expected to garner $16.82 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.9% from 2020 to 2027.☛ 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐃𝐅 – 269 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2489 Rise in need of improving operational and supply chain efficiencies, increase in adoption of Big Data technologies, and supporting initiatives by transportation & logistics for Big Data projects drive the growth of the global supply chain analytics market1. However, inaccuracies in data and lack of skilled IT staff restrain the market growth. On the other hand, growth in awareness regarding benefits of supply chain analytics and surge in demand for cloud-based supply chain analytics solution are anticipated to present new opportunities in the coming years.The global supply chain analytics market across North America, contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue, holding around two-fifths of the total market share in 2019. Growth in e-commerce along with rising government funding to support big data projects in the U.S. drives the market in this province. However, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 20.8% from 2020 to 2027, owing to increase in adoption of advanced analytics across multiple industries and growing use of supply chain analytics to gain competitive edge in the business as well as for meeting customer expectations propel the market growth in the region.☛ 𝐈𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐏𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐟𝐞𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/2489 Based on component, the software segment held the highest market share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the total share of the global supply chain analytics market, and is expected to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. This is attributed to the advantages offered by supply chain analytics solution such as reduced inventory costs using smart demand sensing, increased responsive transport logistics, new sales & operations execution (S&OE) workflows, optimization of work plans and more. However, the services segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 17.9% from 2020 to 2027, owing to its adoption to ensure effective functioning of software and platforms throughout the predictive analysis process.Based on industry vertical, the retail and consumer goods segment contributed to the highest market share in 2019, accounting for more than one-fourth of the total share of the global supply chain analytics market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status by 2027. This is due to high demand for advanced solutions to manage the supplier network, Omni-channel sales, and risk management in supply chain of retail companies. However, the automotive segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 24.9% during the forecast period, owing to increased adoption of automation & following Industry 4.0 trend, especially in Europe.☛ 𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (269 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/supply-chain-analytics-market/purchase-options Companies in various sectors are investing heavily to improve operational & supply chain efficiencies and digitize their business models. The focus of the supply chain function has shifted to advanced planning processes, which comprises analytical demand planning or integrated sales & operations planning, which have become established business processes in many companies.Leading Market Players➢ Tableau➢ Qlik➢ Infor Inc➢ Kinaxis Inc.➢ Manhattan Associates➢ Oracle➢ SAP➢ IBM➢ SAS Institute➢ Microstrategy☛ 𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2489 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Supply Chain Analytics Market:➢ The covid-19 outbreak has considerably enhanced the growth of the supply chain analytics market. The demand for supply chain analytics has increased across various industries.➢ At the same time, the demand for supply chain analytics is anticipated to elevate post-pandemic, as it would enable the companies to examine business continuity scenarios.Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market 