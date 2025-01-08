Balfour Capital Welcomes Hatem Rayani as Senior Wealth Manager France

Risk is the price of admission to the stock market—manage it wisely, and the rewards can be extraordinary.” — Ray Dalio

YVERDON-LES-BAINS, SWITZERLAND, January 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Balfour Capital Group, a premier global investment and financial advisory firm based in France, is pleased to announce the appointment of Hatem Rayani as its new Wealth Manager. With over a decade of experience in financial advisory, wealth management, and digital banking, Hatem brings a wealth of expertise to further strengthen Balfour Capital Group's commitment to delivering tailored financial solutions and exceptional client service.Hatem Rayani has built a distinguished career focused on high-net-worth portfolio management, risk assessment, and compliance strategies. Since 2011, he has held progressive roles in French and international financial institutions, providing strategic financial planning and personalized advisory services to affluent clients. His deep knowledge of financial markets, client retention, and KYC compliance has positioned him as a trusted partner for wealth preservation and growth.Leveraging his expertise in digital banking, Hatem has successfully integrated innovative technologies and modern strategies to optimize client experiences and streamline operations. Between 2018 and 2023, he focused on enhancing portfolio performance and mentoring advisory teams, while implementing effective financial solutions tailored to diverse client needs. Earlier in his career, he served as an Online Banking Advisor, Credit Client Advisor, and Insurance Broker, developing a comprehensive foundation in brokerage, comparative analysis, and credit management.Hatem holds an advanced degree in business and administration and has earned the Professional Certification of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF). Fluent in English and possessing a working knowledge of Italian, he brings a global perspective to the role. Residing on the French Riviera, Hatem complements his professional pursuits with interests in sports, cinema, and economic news."We are thrilled to welcome Hatem Rayani to Balfour Capital Group," said Steve Alain Lawrence, Chief Investment Officer of Balfour Capital Group. "Hatem's proven track record in wealth management and digital banking aligns perfectly with our mission to provide innovative financial strategies and personalized solutions for our clients."Hatem's appointment underscores Balfour Capital Group's ongoing commitment to attracting top-tier talent and expanding its expertise to meet the evolving needs of its global clientele.About Balfour Capital GroupBalfour Capital Group is a leading global investment firm based in France, managing over $400 million in assets under management (AUM). With a strong presence in Europe and Asia, the firm specializes in providing comprehensive investment strategies across a full range of asset classes, catering to high-net-worth individuals, institutions, and corporations.

