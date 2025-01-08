PLI Press Publishes Essential Guide to the Climate Change and Sustainable Investments Regulatory Landscape

NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As climate risk, environmental, and social governance factors increasingly influence financial products, investments, and institutions, PLI Press has published an essential treatise for professionals navigating the developing regulatory landscape. Edited by Clifford E. Kirsch, with contributions from distinguished experts, Climate Change, Sustainable Investments, and Social Governance: Law and Compliance is the first guide designed for legal and compliance personnel, including asset managers, broker-dealers, and investment funds, banks, and insurers.

The treatise addresses the significant role climate risk, environmental, and social governance factors play within financial institutions, highlighting its importance as a market opportunity, a component of institutional investor expectations, a compliance requirement, a facet of prudent risk management, and a reflection of corporate values.

Key topics include:

Climate change risk and related issues affecting financial institutions, banks, and the insurance industry;

ESG-themed investment products;

Special considerations related to retirement plans;

ESG and shareholder activism;

Regulatory enforcement and exams, and developing effective compliance programs for corporate issuers and advisers; and

Special topics, including the legal landscape as it concerns human rights in the business context.

“Climate change and sustainable investments continue to be an evolving area, and much of the legal and compliance framework is still being developed. This book is designed to allow readers to understand the evolving framework in a workable and practical way,” says Kirsch.

About the Editor: Clifford E. Kirsch is partner and lead of the Investment Services Group at Eversheds Sutherland (US) LLP. A renowned expert in securities regulation and compliance, he began his career at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and became chief legal officer for one of the country’s largest dually registered broker-dealer/advisers before joining Eversheds Sutherland. He is a frequent contributor to PLI programs such as Fundamentals of Broker-Dealer Regulation, the author and editor of the PLI Press titles Broker-Dealer Regulation and Investment Adviser Regulation: A Step-by-Step Guide to Compliance and the Law, and serves as editor of PLI’s blog BD/IA: Regulation in Focus, which provides legal perspectives on current regulatory developments for broker-dealers and investment advisers.

About Practising Law Institute (PLI)

Founded in 1933, Practising Law Institute (PLI) is a nonprofit learning organization dedicated to keeping attorneys and other professionals at the forefront of knowledge and expertise. PLI provides accredited continuing legal and professional education programs delivered by more than 4,000 volunteer faculty, including top experts across practice areas. Additionally, PLI publishes a comprehensive library of treatises, course handbooks, answer books, and journals, also available through the PLI PLUS online platform and app. The essence of PLI’s mission is a commitment to the pro bono community. Based in New York, PLI also has an office and Conference Center in San Francisco. Visit www.pli.edu to learn more.

