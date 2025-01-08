HIP Video Promo Presents: Jeremy Gravely shares brand new music video "Where I Got My Fire"

Texas-based country star Jeremy Gravely honors his late grandfather in moving new single "Where I Got My Fire"

CADDO MILLS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- They say everything is bigger in Texas—and this especially rings true for the boundless musical artistry and spirit of Texan creatives. No artist better embodies this sentiment than Texas-born-and-raised country singer-songwriter Jeremy Gravely. His visceral passion for music and deep respect for his “small town” upbringing drives him to craft music brimming with authenticity—destined to stir the soul. Embarking on his musical journey about half a decade ago, playing and singing in local Christian bands, Jeremy deepened his connection to music through songwriting. As an artist whose love of music transcends genre, growing up surrounded by Texas’ bustling live music culture, Jeremy strives to infuse his life experiences and unique perspective into his music, rather than craft music that fits the country mold—resulting in a sound that is naturally, effortlessly captivating. His compelling songwriting and performance prowess have earned him collaborations with renowned musicians, including Marc Ford of The Black Crowes and Producer Taylor Kimball. Jeremy’s newest and highly anticipated EP, American Dreams & Lies, showcases his mastery of infusing a contemporary spirit into a classic Southern sound.

“Where I Got My Fire” is a touching, soulful tribute to Jeremy’s grandfather, the most significant male role model in his life. Listeners will feel it in their body when that first acoustic guitar chord hits—each note is layered with a palpable sense of vulnerability and rawness. Though the song is stripped back, as Jeremy’s gentle strums carry the melody, his lyricism is profoundly moving and deeply sentimental. It takes listeners along as he reflects upon his special, loving, and supportive relationship with his grandfather. His rugged vocals are steeped in sincerity, as he honors the memory of the man who gave him his first guitar and guided him on his journey to becoming “a good man.” After his grandfather’s passing, Jeremy examines this relationship with fondness, knowing that “his fire” burns thanks to his grandfather’s wisdom and strong bond. With this standout track, Jeremy courageously encourages audiences to remember and honor the ones they have lost—especially those who have shaped them into who they are today. This heartfelt piece further cements Jeremy Gravely’s place as an artist capable of transforming personal stories into universally resonant music— music that gives voice to the voiceless.

As powerful as the song stands on its own, watching Jeremy’s relationship with his grandfather come alive on screen allows viewers to experience his bittersweet emotions alongside him. In collaboration with filmmaker and director Adam Paul Stone, Jeremy transports viewers back to his life navigating between childhood and manhood with his grandfather at his side. The clip intertwines the past and the present, following an older, heartbroken Jeremy as he packs away his grandfather’s belongings. With each box, he unpacks vivid memories brought to life through flashbacks that reveal the unbreakable bond they shared. With a distinct Lone Star flair and heartfelt storytelling, the grainy, short-film-style visuals capture the essence of small-town life and the simplicity of genuine love and mentorship. As a steady, guiding presence in Jeremy’s life, these tender scenes with his grandfather amplify the song’s emotional weight. It’s a powerful visual and emotional journey that lingers long after the final frame—inviting viewers to reflect upon the enduring impact of their own familial bonds from someone who truly understands how having someone to light the path can shape one’s character for the better.

