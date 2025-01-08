MoneyShow Announces "Your 2025 Portfolio Playbook Virtual Expo" on Jan. 28-29, 2025

Leading market experts share actionable strategies to navigate and profit in 2025 through this fully virtual financial conference.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MoneyShow , a leading producer of financial conferences for investors, traders, and financial advisors, is pleased to announce the upcoming “Your 2025 Portfolio Playbook Virtual Expo” on Jan. 28-29, 2025. This fully virtual event will bring together over 30 renowned speakers and feature world-class educational opportunities, with a focus on crafting a profitable investment strategy for 2025 and beyond.

MoneyShow conferences are recognized for offering premier educational experiences in trading and investing, while also fostering productive networking environments. The upcoming event will provide attendees with actionable insights to design a portfolio strategy tailored to navigating the challenges and opportunities of 2025. Participants will gain critical knowledge from leading economists, market analysts, money managers, and professional traders.

The virtual format will allow attendees to access live market analysis, portfolio recommendations, and a wealth of educational resources. Interactive features include virtual booths showcasing investment opportunities, one-on-one Zoom meetings with company representatives, and downloadable educational materials. Participants can also win prizes and engage directly with thought leaders during more than 30 sessions.

Notable speakers include Omar Ayales, Editor of Gold Charts R Us; Whitney Elkins-Hutten, Director of Investor Education at PassiveInvesting.com; Daniel Fuss, Vice Chairman and Portfolio Manager at Loomis Sayles Bond Fund; Tim Melvin, Editor of The 20% Letter; and Pavel Molchanov, Managing Director at Raymond James & Associates. Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with these industry leaders, gaining valuable insights to strengthen their market strategies.

Meanwhile, exhibitors include prestigious organizations such as Boomerang Capital Partners, Madison Trust Company, PassiveInvesting.com, PPR Capital Management, and Vertical Petroleum Industries. Attendees will further their knowledge by engaging with these companies and exploring cutting-edge investment opportunities.

Mike Larson, Editor-in-Chief at MoneyShow, highlighted the significance of the event amidst a turbulent global economic landscape. "With policy uncertainty, inflationary pressures, and geopolitical instability affecting markets, this event provides sharp and actionable insights from elite financial experts. Attendees will leave with a comprehensive playbook to navigate unpredictable financial currents and capitalize on emerging opportunities."

MoneyShow has partnered with IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) to amplify the digital reach of the event. IBN's extensive network includes over 5,000 syndication partners, such as Apple News and MarketWatch, as well as 60+ IBN brands with millions of followers. As the official media sponsor, IBN will enhance recognition for speakers, participants, and the event through cutting-edge digital and social media strategies.

Randy Clark, Director of Global Operations at IBN, emphasized the value of the event, stating, "MoneyShow events are vital sources of high-quality education and market intelligence, especially in challenging macroeconomic environments. This conference offers unparalleled opportunities to build resilient portfolios, protect wealth, and uncover hidden opportunities. We are excited to collaborate with MoneyShow to deliver a powerful experience for attendees."

Registration for the event is available at the following link: https://online.moneyshow.com/2025/february/accredited-virtual-expo/registration/

